ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Get Up on July 19: "Utah talked with the Knicks early last week, exchanged some ideas of what a potential Donovan Mitchell deal with New York might look like. I think now, Utah is out talking to the rest of the league seeing what else might be available to them. I do think they'll reconnect with the Knicks at some point in this offseason."

