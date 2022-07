As the search for a 28-year-old Maine woman and her 2-year-old daughter remains ongoing, authorities have released images showing one of the last times they were seen. Jill Sidebotham and her daughter, Lydia Hansen, reportedly were on a camping trip with the woman’s ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hansen, the child’s father. The couple reportedly was separated, and the child was living with Sidebotham.

MAINE STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO