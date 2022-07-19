ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

40-year-old Richmond man shot in back on North C Street

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was shot in the back Monday night.

Brandon M. Pyle, 40, was transported to Reid Health then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, according to Richmond Police Department Sgt. Zach Taylor in a news release. There were no other injuries.

RPD second-shift patrol officers responded about 10:10 p.m. to the 1300 block of North C Street and found the wounded Pyle, the release said. Investigators also responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses.

There has not been an arrest in the incident, according to the release, and the investigation continues.

Richmond Fire Department and its medics assisted at the scene.

Anybody with information related to the shooting is asked to call RPD at 764- 983-7247.

Monday night's shooting occurred eight days after another shooting in the 1300 block of North B Street. In that incident, Skyler A. Goodwin, 22, was wounded in the left leg.

RPD was searching for a black Jeep Cherokee that was seen driving past the residence where that shooting occurred.

