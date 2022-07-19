ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica power outage affects more than 16,000 Southern California Edison customers

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CNS) -- More than 16,000 Southern California Edison customers are without power in Santa Monica Tuesday morning.

The power outage is affecting four areas of Santa Monica. The first power outage was reported at 6 a.m., according to the SCE website. The other three were reported at 6:52 a.m.

SCE is reporting 16,682 customers are without power. There is no estimated time for restoration.

SCE, on its website, reports a field investigator has been alerted to the outage and is analyzing the problem.

