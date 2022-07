(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council is requiring businessman Steve Peppin to change the name of a country music concert he plans to bring to the city September 10th. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the problem is the proposed name, Pep Fest, could be interpretted as an endorsement of Peppin who is running for mayor in the August 9th primary. Valiant says the council had no problem with the other arrangements Peppin has made for the event, to be held at Robbins Island Park...

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO