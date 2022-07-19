ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Drowning reported in Gulf near Front Beach Road

By S. Brady Calhoun
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2dEb_0gl7en4700

4 p.m. Update: This story has been updated with new information.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A 52-year-old man died Monday afternoon in an apparent drowning in the Gulf of Mexico near Front Beach Road.

Panama City Beach officials said the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the 10900 block of Front Beach Road. They said bystanders pulled Kyle Wilson Eubanks of Choctaw, Oklahoma from the water. An attempt at CPR was made but was unsuccessful.

Yellow flags were flying in Panama City Beach, officials added.

A previous version of this story is below.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 52-year-old man died Monday afternoon in an apparent drowning in the Gulf of Mexico near Front Beach Road.

Panama City Beach officials said the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the 10900 block of Front Beach Road. They said he was pulled from the water in the incident and while responders tried to revive him with CPR they were unsuccessful.

Yellow flags were flying in Panama City Beach, officials added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

2 teens pulled from rough waters: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was called after two teens were spotted in the water at Princess Beach on Okaloosa Island. They pulled two teens from the water Wednesday, July 20, and “their prognosis is very good,” according to a Facebook post by the OCSO. Red flags are out, which means the surf is rougher than usual and there is a higher risk of rip currents.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Why are so many police officers out in the area?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might have noticed an increase of police officers out on the streets this week. They are in the midst of ‘Operation Southern Slow Down.’ It’s a high-visibility enforcement effort to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on roadways. Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama law enforcement agencies are all […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Stolen sailboat from Destin washes up on Pensacola Beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A vessel was spotted by Steve Luppert and Pensacola Beach locals Wednesday morning. A Beneteau sailboat washed ashore, empty. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the “Vanishing Point” sailboat was reported stolen out of Destin Monday, July 18. FWC crews reported the abandoned boat on land Tuesday, July 19. In video […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Panama City Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Panama City Beach, FL
Accidents
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WMBB

Wreck impacting traffic on Back Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A wreck was slowing traffic on Back Beach Road Tuesday afternoon. The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. on Back Beach near R8ichard Jackson Boulevard. First responders are on scene. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

A local patrolman is making a name for himself

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Institute of Police Technology and Management is recognizing Panama City Beach Patrol Officer Bob Moss as the Florida Drug Recognition Expert of the Year. “Probably about half an hour before the whole thing went off, Chief said, ‘Bob, what do you think your chances of winning this thing […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Andre Bivins found guilty in Panama City Beach murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man accused of taking part in a robbery that led to a killing was convicted of felony murder and attempted robbery Wednesday. Co-conspirators Jorge Hernandez and Joshua Campbell said Andre Bivins was second in command in the December 2019 attempted robbery turned murder of Ed Ross. Ortiz murder trial […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Cpr#Accident#Choctaw#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach man killed while riding bike

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Fort Walton Beach man Monday afternoon. Investigators believe the man was riding his bicycle when was struck from behind by an SUV. The 52-year-old was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead by medical staff, according to a news release from FHP.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

$6K in perfume stolen from Fort Walton Beach Ulta

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Police reports sent to WKRG News 5 reveal criminals stole 64 bottles of name-brand perfume and cologne this year from the Ulta Beauty store in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an increase in retail thefts across the region, including multiple theft attempts and arrests at the Destin Ulta store.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Blue button jellyfish sighting in Cape San Blas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle is home to a lot of cool creatures and one of them you may not have heard of was sighted over in Cape San Blas today. Visitor, Abby Ingram snapped some shots of these amoeba-looking critters, commonly called the “blue button jellyfish”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
floridavacationers.com

19 Best & Fun Things to Do in Panama City FL

Looking for the best things to do in Panama City Beach?. If you’re planning a vacation but are unsure of the destination, I have the perfect suggestion. Florida! When someone mentions Florida to anyone who has never visited, they usually picture Miami or Orlando. (Those cities are great, but I am partial to the Panhandle.) I am referring to Panama City, Florida.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Deputies searching for third suspect in Panama City Beach shooting

07/20/2022 11:50 p.m. Update BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s office has made another arrest in Tuesday’s shooting at a home on Houston Street in Panama City Beach. On Wednesday, BCSO investigators arrested 29-year-old Robert Hallock Junior at a Panama City residence. Hallock is being booked into the Bay County Jail and […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Fire blazes on Sinclair Street

A fire has been reported off of Sinclair Street in Chipley. It is not yet known what started the blaze, located near the Farm Bureau Insurance building. Firefighters working to contain the fire at this time. This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
CHIPLEY, FL
WJHG-TV

Death after motorcycle crash in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after being involved in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to the report, a Milton man was eastbound on a motorcycle on Interstate 10 in the inside lane when he began to travel onto the shoulder. The motorcycle started to tip, throwing the man off.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man dies after falling down elevator shaft in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after falling down an elevator shaft in Walton County Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred near the 8000 block of Highway 30a at a construction site. Upon arrival, Walton County deputies discovered the man had fallen down an elevator shaft. The sheriff's office...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City mother arrested after infant allegedly eats THC edible

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they arrested a local mother whose two-year-old child reportedly ate a THC-laced edible from her purse. PCPD said officers responded to a call about a two-year-old child potentially overdosing at an apartment on Frankford Avenue on Thursday. Officers said 23-year-old...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County man held on multiple drug charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is being held on multiple drug charges after Panama City Police (PCPD) were led to his residence. Investigators say PCPD’s Street Crimes Unit arrested a woman on Wednesday who was in possession of meth and learned that drugs had been purchased from a man nicknamed “Forty” at an address on West 16th Street.
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Ridge building east this weekend, pattern change ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain chances remain just above our average chance for both Thursday and Friday, but the consistency of the rain should be less. This will lead to better chances of seeing sun. High pressure will settle overhead by Saturday, and this could bring on a...
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy