Police crack down on human trafficking during World Games in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A secret law enforcement operation during the World Games led to dozens of arrests and rescues related to human trafficking in Birmingham.

The operation, known as “Operation Games STOP (Strategic Trafficking Operation)” involved Homeland Security Investigations, as well as different local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. During the operation, which lasted approximately four weeks, the following arrests were made in Birmingham:

34 arrests of commercial sex buyers

Six arrests on human trafficking-related charges

Eight arrests of adult men for online enticement of a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex

In addition, the following rescues were also made:

15 adult sex trafficking victims identified and provided services

Four minor victims of labor trafficking identified and provided services

Two minor sex trafficking victims identified and provided services

11 minor victims of online sexual exploitation and sextortion identified

Seven adult labor trafficking victims identified and provided services

Seven missing and endangered minors were located, recovered, and provided services

“Major sporting events like this routinely attract transnational criminal organizations and other bad actors involved in illicit criminal activity such as human exploitation crimes, drug trafficking and the sale of counterfeit merchandise,” Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger said in a statement from Homeland Security. “Working in conjunction with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners we executed a successful operation that disrupted potential threats to public safety, rescued many human trafficking victims and connected them with the trauma-informed victim support services that they will need to recover.”

Law enforcement agencies that took part in the operation include:

Alabama Fusion Center

Birmingham Police Department

Alabama Attorney General’s Office

Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office

Fultondale Police Department

Bessemer Police Department

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

McLennan County Texas Sheriff’s Office

Jacksonville, Ala. Police Department

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Hoover Police Department

Oxford Police Department

East Metro Area Crime Center

Homewood Police Department

Vestavia Hills Police Department

Butler County Sheriff’s Office

Gwinnett County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office

Tuscaloosa Police Department

Northport Police Department

West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force

FBI

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.