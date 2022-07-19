ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Judge denies convicted Paterson police sergeant's attempt at a new trial

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCn2s_0gl7eDU500

A federal judge on Tuesday upheld former Paterson police Sgt. Michael Cheff’s conviction on conspiracy and false record charges in the FBI’s case against the “robbery squad” of rogue cops.

Cheff’s lawyers had argued that the United States Attorney’s Office failed to present sufficient evidence to support a guilty verdict against him, and that there were procedural errors during the trial. But the judge, Katharine Hayden, rejected Cheff’s request for a new trial and to have the jury’s guilty verdict set aside.

In the aftermath of Hayden’s decision, Cheff and the five crooked cops he supervised — Jonathan Bustios, Daniel Pent, Eudy Ramos, Frank Toledo and Matthew Torres — are scheduled for sentencing in September.

Cheff’s five underlings testified against their sergeant during the trial, saying they took money from people they illegally stopped and searched while patrolling Paterson, sometimes assaulting their victims. They testified that Cheff coached them on how to conceal their crimes, signed off on their false reports and in some instances took a share of the stolen money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Semqj_0gl7eDU500

In exchange for their testimony against Cheff, the other convicted cops were promised the possibility of lighter prison sentences.

“The court cannot usurp the jury’s role,” Hayden said in rendering her decision.

Cheff’s attorney, John Lynch, maintained that the only evidence against the sergeant was the testimony from the previously convicted cops, who he said lacked credibility. But Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Kearney asserted that the rogue officers’ testimony was supported by the text messages they sent among themselves at the time of the crime, as well as the testimony from a drug dealer whose money they took.

Paterson Veterans’ clinic may get reprieve after 12 U.S. senators weigh in

Paterson police Critics see long road ahead for Paterson police force tarnished by 'robbery squad' trial

The judge noted that Lynch during the trial aggressively “bloodied” the crooked cops in his cross-examination, saying his efforts “could not have been more forceful.” Hayden said that despite Lynch’s attacks on the five rogues’ credibility, the jury found their testimony sufficient to convict Cheff. The judge said she would not make herself “the 13th juror” and overturn what the 12 jurors had concluded.

Lynch’s main argument over “trial errors” focused on the fact that the jury ended up rendering its verdict on a Thursday night just before the Memorial Day weekend. Cheff’s lawyer noted that the jury found Cheff guilty of the conspiracy charge less than an hour after sending the judge a note saying it was at “an impasse.” He said that change indicated there was undue pressure among the jurors to reach a verdict.

But the prosecutor, Kearney, attributed the jury’s change of mind to “a deliberative process that evolved.” Hayden agreed with the U.S. attorney’s assessment, noting that the jury had been attentive during the multi-day trial. The judge dismissed as “speculation” Lynch’s assertions that the verdict was tainted by the impending holiday weekend.“We don’t know what goes on in jury rooms,” Hayden said about the confidentiality of those deliberations.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Judge denies convicted Paterson police sergeant's attempt at a new trial

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Shackled and emotionless – how Ghislaine Maxwell reacted to her 20-year sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell showed no emotion as she was handed 20 years in prison and only looked at one victim throughout the entirety of her three-hour sentencing hearing.The 60-year-old entered the courtroom in the Southern District of New York with shackles around her ankles which rattled as she made her way to her seat on Tuesday morning.As she was asked to stand when Judge Alison Nathan passed the sentence, Maxwell elected to look straight ahead without showing any obvious signs of emotion.Even during her lengthy and unexpected statement, the defendant remained composed and delivered it in a measured fashion.The courtroom appeared...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Government
CBS New York

Correction officer charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

NEW YORK -- A New York City correction officer was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the Bronx.Police say 45-year-old Dion Middleton is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Chaluisant Raymond overnight.It happened near the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue in the Tremont section.Raymond was found around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in a silver Acura, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Sources say it appears the victim was using a so-called bead blaster gun that shoots gel pellets right before he was shot.Middleton has been charged with murder.The NYPD later tweeted a warning, saying bead blasters are considered air rifles, which are unlawful to possess in New York City. DOC Commission Louis Molina released a statement saying, "These very serious charges are in no way a reflection of the officers who work to keep our city safe every day. This officer will be immediately suspended without pay, and if the charges are true he will  face the full consequences of the law and be terminated." The DOC says Middleton has been a correction officer since January 2013.
BRONX, NY
Complex

Woman Uses Grubhub Order to Alert Police That She Was Taken Hostage

An alleged kidnapping victim was rescued this week after calling for help through a food delivery app. According to ABC 7, the incident took place at around 5 a.m. Sunday, when the Yonkers-based Chipper Truck Café received a Grubhub order for a breakfast sandwich and a burger. But it didn’t take long for employees to notice an alarming message under the “additional instructions” section.
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Fbi#Sentencing
The Independent

Tech CEO arrested in 30-year-old cold case with new evidence from advance in DNA

Recent breakthroughs in DNA have enabled police in California to arrest a tech CEO in connection with a nearly 30-year-old cold case, authorities confirmed. John Kevin Woodward, 58, the chief executive and president of ReadyTech, was reportedly arrested at John F Kennedy Airport over the weekend after he landed in the US from the Netherlands, where he’s been residing for the past few decades.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Oxygen

Wrongfully Convicted Man Who Alleges Police Framed Him Awarded $7.5M

A wrongfully convicted Michigan man who spent 25 years behind bars has been awarded $7.5 million. Desmond Ricks, 56, spent more than two decades in prison after he was convicted of fatally shooting his friend, Gerry Bennett, 21, outside a Detroit restaurant on March 3, 1992, according to the Associated Press. Ricks would be granted a new trial and eventually have the charges dropped in 2017 after experts took a fresh look at the bullets from the crime scene.
DETROIT, MI
UPI News

'Law & Order' crew member shot, killed on New York set

July 19 (UPI) -- A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on the set of the television show Tuesday in New York City, according to NBCUniversal. The New York Police Department said the 31-year-old victim, Johnny Pizarro of Queens, was an outside agent who used his car to reserve parking spaces in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn where the show is filming.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Judge issues arrest warrant for Colorado county clerk Tina Peters

A judge in Colorado issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk who was barred from overseeing elections after she was indicted on charges of tampering with election equipment and official misconduct. Judge Matthew Barrett of Colorado’s 21st Judicial District said Peters, who recently lost the...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy