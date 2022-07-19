'It's been a pretty impressive mosquito year in many parts of the state:' Flooding behind uptick in mosquitoes

BILLINGS, Mont. - A research associate at Montana State University said we are seeing a higher number of mosquitoes this year because of flooding.

Research Associate at Montana State University Marni Rolston said floodwater mosquitoes (called 'aedes vexans') lay their eggs in areas prone to flooding. Those eggs can lay dormant for years, until flood water reaches them.

"It's been a pretty impressive mosquito year in many parts of the state," Rolston said.

"This year because we have really bad flooding events occurring, water levels are maybe getting to areas they don't typically go," she added. "So, these eggs that have been lying dormant are stimulated to hatch. And then, we're getting higher numbers of mosquitoes."

Rolston said the eggs may be dormant for years:

"This particular mosquito species, it has an interesting strategy where it lays eggs and not all of the eggs are meant to emerge the following year. The eggs will remain dormant. They are not susceptible to desiccation, like other mosquito eggs are. They can survive drought. They can survive dry conditions for maybe 10 years or even longer. They can survive in this state. So, when you have a flooding event, some of these eggs are meant to hatch and the larvae will emerge."

Rolston said this is called installation hatching, where about 20% of the eggs will hatch in a given year if water reaches them.

Rolston said we'll see less of this type of mosquito as things dry out, although we will continue to see other types of mosquitos.

The Carbon County Department of Health and Human Services said:

"The Carbon County Commissioners, Public Health Department and local town authorities are working with the DES in regard to the potential for increased mosquito activity near flooded areas and will be exploring options to help mitigate this situation. Residents are encouraged to minimize standing water in abandoned tires and other water collection sources on their property. At this time, there is no public health or safety concern relative to the mosquito population; local residents are urged to contact Carbon County Public Health with any questions."

To prevent mosquitos from laying eggs in standing water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend:

"Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers."