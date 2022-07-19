ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Boeing Shares Are Flying High Again Today

By Lou Whiteman
 2 days ago

What happened

Global air shows have historically been an occasion when airlines and their suppliers meet face to face and deals get done. The 2022 Farnborough show in England is proving to be no exception.

Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares got a nice lift yesterday thanks to a big new order, and with additional deals coming in today, the shares are up another 5% on Tuesday.

So what

Boeing and its investors have endured hard times in recent years. The company's troubles started when its 737 MAX was grounded for 18 months due to safety concerns, and the woes continued into the pandemic as airlines quickly reversed previous growth plans.

Boeing was able to fly through the crisis, but the company's debt ballooned by 400% in the process. The only way to pay down that debt is through new plane orders, so investors are watching closely to see how the all-important Farnborough show goes for the aerospace giant.

So far, so good. A day after Boeing announced a massive $13 billion order from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) , it is back with a deal to sell five 787 Dreamliners to AerCap (NYSE: AER) and a dozen 737 MAX aircraft to Aviation Capital Group. Both AerCap and Aviation Capital are aircraft leasing specialists, companies that buy planes from manufacturers and then lease them to airlines .

The lessors have become important customers for Boeing and archrival Airbus (OTC: EADSY) as airlines seek to get airplanes off their balance sheets. AerCap, due to its size and scale, is a particularly vital Boeing partner. With the latest agreement, AerCap now has 125 Dreamliners either in its portfolio or on order.

It is also a sign that Boeing is making progress resuming Dreamliner deliveries after a pause for more than a year while the Federal Aviation Administration works with the company on inspection and safety protocols.

Now what

The Boeing recovery has begun, and investors are rightfully celebrating. But although there are clear signs of progress, it is also worth noting how long it will take for Boeing to return to pre-crisis operations.

Even assuming Boeing is nearing a return to normal deliveries of its Dreamliner, the new version of the 777 is years behind schedule and has an uncertain order book. Boeing is also racing to beat a deadline to get a new, larger version of its 737 MAX certified before having to go back to square one and redesign the cockpit.

Airlines and leasing firms are ordering now in part because Boeing needs to move metal, so pricing is favorable. Those orders could trickle to a halt if the economy falls into a recession.

Boeing shares still trade more than 50% below the levels they did at the start of 2020. The most likely trajectory from here is up, but it will take years to pay down that added debt and normalize the business. Those looking to hop on board now should expect a long journey, and if the last few years are any indication, there is a real risk of unexpected turbulence.

Lou Whiteman has positions in AerCap Holdings and Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool recommends AerCap Holdings and Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

The Independent

Boeing 777X jet performs staggering steep take-off

A Boeing 777X jet has performed a staggering take-off, making a steep, almost vertical climb, to demonstrate the power of its engines and to illustrate how nimble the aircraft is.Footage shows the jet climbing to 1,300 feet in a few seconds - a climb of 6,000 feet per minute - meaning it would reach cruising altitude in just 5 minutes.The aircraft was empty during take-off, which was used to demonstrate capabilities and show them off to new and potential customers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Fortune

Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
Daily Mail

Delta Air Lines will announce $13.5 BILLION deal for 100 Boeing MAX 10 planes and another dozen Airbus A220s after posting $735million profit in second quarter

Delta has reached a deal for 100 Boeing MAX 10 jets after posting $735million profit in second quarter, sources familiar with the matter said. The airline reportedly plans to announce the deal, worth around $13.5 billion at list prices, at the Farnborough air show in England on Monday. News that...
US News and World Report

Brazil's Embraer Gets New Orders From Porter Airlines, Alaska; Shares Rise

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday announced new aircraft orders from Porter Airlines and Alaska Air Group Inc, sending its shares higher, as it reaped an upsurge linked to the Farnborough Airshow in Britain. Embraer said Canada-based Porter Airlines has ordered an additional 20 E195-E2 aircraft to...
Popular Science

Let’s talk about how planes fly

How does an airplane stay in the air? Whether you’ve pondered the question while flying or not, it remains a fascinating, complex topic. Here’s a quick look at the physics involved with an airplane’s flight, as well as a glimpse at a misconception surrounding the subject, too.
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With American Airlines Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Airlines Group. Looking at options history for American Airlines Group AAL we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the...
