There’s nothing out of the ordinary about Morgan Park High School’s baseball field. The beige dirt is arranged in the traditional diamond shape, with intermittent cracks and crevices befitting the average city baseball field. The grass is a lush, deep green, in great shape for the middle of April, thanks to months of rain and snow. The outfield fence distances are uneven: the left-field foul line wanders into the school’s softball diamond, while the right-field expanse is halted only by a chain-link fence.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO