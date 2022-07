SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Consecutive 90 degree days in the works for Michiana through the end of the week. The pattern will finally try and break on Sunday with highs going from the middle 80s to the lower 80s next week. Rain chances will come back in the forecast but not before the stretch of hot weather. Saturday is going to take the crown as the hottest day as temperatures flirt with the middle 90s. A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday but a more likely chance of rain will come through on Sunday. The humidity will begin to fall stating Monday with overnight lows back in the middle 60s.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO