Sterling Public Library’s Summer Reading program is nearing the end. All reading time must be turned in by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29. For each level 1 through 6 of reading time that you turn in you can earn prizes; for all levels turned in you earn grand prize tickets for the drawing. This year’s grand prize for each level is a kindle. If you haven’t registered yet, you can still do so as there is time to complete several levels.

STERLING, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO