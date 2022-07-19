ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man last seen July 6 found safe Tuesday afternoon

By Jess Grotjahn
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Patrick Lynn was found safe Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florence Police Department. Officials wanted to thank the community for their help finding him.

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are asking for help locating 32-year-old Patrick W. Lynn.

Florence Police say Patrick Lynn was last seen in the area of East Duncan Avenue on July 6. Where he was going is not known.

If you have any information as to where Lynn is, call Florence Police at (256) 760-6610.

Lynn is described as being 5’10” tall, weighing 160 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

