Report about ex-councilman's assault complaint goes to prosecutor

MIDVALE — The report about an assault complaint made by former councilman William Zeigler has been sent to the prosecutor, according to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

Village Prosecutor Steven Anderson said he will ask for a special prosecutor to handle the case because it would present a conflict for him. His law firm provides legal services to the village under a contract.

Zeigler, 87, told a deputy sheriff that he was assaulted Thursday by Mayor Larry Kopp and Brian Anderson, who is both police chief and administrator for the village.

Campbell said Monday that security camera video captured the incident, which began when Zeigler entered an employee-only area of fencing at Midvale Village Hall.

"From there, you can see Mr. Zeigler, Mayor Larry Kopp and Village Police Chief/Village Administrator Brian Anderson engage in conversation," Campbell wrote in an email message. "Reportedly the conversation surrounded a potential upcoming change in water services for the village.

"After some time, Anderson and Kopp stated that they asked Zeigler to leave and when he refused, was physically escorted off the property. This did involve Mr. Zeigler going to the ground (on his bottom) and Brian Anderson lifting him back up and walking (him) to the gate entrance. During part of that time, Larry Kopp also assisted in physically walking Zeigler to the gate," Campbell wrote.

At Thursday's Village Council meeting , former council member Jim Ford raised the issue. He said Anderson and Kopp should be suspended until an investigation has been completed. Anderson and Kopp both said it was being handled by the sheriff's office and declined to comment.

The incident occurred as village officials are trying to find a way to comply with orders from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to reduce manganese and iron in the water supplied to customers in Midvale, Roswell, Barnhill and Brightwood.

Hundreds of people have signed petitions circulated by Ford that ask Village Council not to sell the system to a private company, Aqua Ohio , and to refrain from installing water meters. Selling or leasing the water system to the company is among the options available for improving the treated water.

Times-Reporter correspondent Cindy Davis contributed to this report.

