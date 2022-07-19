Getting some sleep the all-natural way

Back in the days when I was commuting back and forth to Great Barrington from Connecticut, the scenic route not only provided a pleasant backdrop but it also saved me a little bit of time in the process. Naturally, I had to be alert of the twists and turns on 57 which took me to the junction of 23 (and there were plenty of them) but much to my chagrin, there was an invasive plant that lurked in the heart of Granville. Fortunately, I kept away from said greenery, but others suffered some consequences along the way.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With a heat wave set to take over the Bay State in the coming days, we’re getting answers on what you can do if you’re having trouble with your air conditioner. “I love A/C more than anything, especially in the summer. I hate summer....
If there is one thing I despise about summer (besides the humidity and staying out in the sun for a lengthy amount of time) the influx of insects is rampant, especially when it comes to ticks. It seems like there are plenty of them out there here in the Berkshires and all across our tri-state region which can cause severe health issues for many of us. Keep in mind, they are so small you can't detect them as those who spend time outdoors need to be cautious at all times as Lyme disease cases have astronomically risen.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures will make it up into the 90s all across western Massachusetts Wednesday and it looks like the heat and humidity will be sticking around for awhile. The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 86...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is preparing for the longest stretch of over 90 degree weather so far this year. The rising temperatures could put a dent in your wallet depending how you manage the temperature of your home. 22News spoke with Priscilla Ress with Eversource Energy about cutting down on costs.
We've been having a great summer in Berkshire County so far with plenty of festivals, concerts, sporting events, and more. It appears that more than ever, Berkshire residents are just looking to get out and have some fun. As we all know we still have COVID-19 variants in the background trying to hamper our fun but many of us are getting through it and not letting it get us down. Personally, I'm still being on the cautious side as my daughter won't be fully vaccinated until mid-August. I know some folks here in the Berkshires who are eligible aren't ready to get the latest booster yet because of all of the unknowns with recent and possible future variants. It's all a personal choice, no preaching required.
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown resident has spotted his trash and bird feeder getting knocked down by a bear multiple times. Usually, the bear will knock over his trash while he is sleeping, around 4:00 a.m. Each Tuesday night, the resident’s trash goes out to be ready for Wednesday morning pick up. The incident has been ongoing for more than two months near 600 North Washington Street.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With temperatures expected to be in the 90s through the rest of the week, many people are looking for places to cool off. However, local officials are warning the public to avoid any illegal and dangerous swimming areas. Western Mass News spoke with officials in Springfield...
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Coes Reservoir, including Binienda Beach, in Worcester closed Wednesday due to the presence of bacteria, according to city officials. The City of Worcester advises that everyone should stay out of the water until further notice, and stop boat use and fishing due to the cyanobacteria containing surface scums.
Opening a new restaurant during a pandemic isn’t an obvious recipe for success. But Kettlebread Deli Restaurant has not only survived, it’s thrived. And the sandwich shop — now a “local sensation” — is looking to expand with more locations beyond its Southwick home.
(WWLP) – During the dog days of summer, the third Wednesday in July is recognized as National Hot Dog Day. The hot dog was believed to be brought to New York by German immigrants in the 19th century, originally referred to as a dachshund sausage. According to Yelp, these...
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A raptor center in Killingworth is asking for the public’s help after an anonymous person dropped off a woodpecker without a note at the center’s mailbox. The raptor center, A Place Called Hope, is a non-profit rehabilitation center for predatory birds. In a Facebook post, the center shared that a person […]
(WTNH) – About 90,000 people in this country will be diagnosed with a brain tumor this year. It’s important to know the warning signs. Dr. Nazer Qureshi, the Director of the Brain Tumor Program with Hartford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, discusses brain tumors.
GRANBY, MASS. (WHDH) - A self-taught shipbuilder from Granby is getting ready to set sail. Steve Denette decided back in 2014 that he was going to build a wooden sailboat and sail it around the world, despite having no prior boat-building or sailing experiences. What Denette did have was determination,...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents are asked to follow a mandatory outdoor water use restriction in effect beginning Friday. Between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., residents are asked to avoid using water for nonessential tasks such as watering and irrigation of lawns, as well as washing vehicles, the exterior of buildings, driveways, or sidewalks, unless it is necessary for safety or construction.
Earlier this week, the town of Amherst announced the launch of their “Resident Aid Assistance Program.”. The number of hate crimes and hate incidents is growing in the United States and New England. Rafi Gonzalez to perform at MGM Springfield on July 30. Updated: 10 hours ago. A comedian...
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local comedians are raising money through the joy of laughter Wednesday. Comedians Phillip Anthony and Jess Miller held a benefit show for fellow comedian Artie Rob in Chicopee Wednesday evening. Artie recently suffered a stroke and lost the ability to speak and move his right side. All benefits from Wednesday’s show will go directly to Artie as he fights through a challenging recovery.
