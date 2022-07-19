ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

MORPC seeks feedback on Intel transportation planning around New Albany

By Gary Seman Jr., ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELkdY_0gl7bnAk00

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission has amended its 2020-2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan to include planned state and local investments in infrastructure improvements that would support the future Intel site in New Albany.

MORPC has made available for review and comment a proposed amendment to the 2020-2050 MTP.

The plan was adopted in May 2020, became effective July 1, 2020, and was amended previously in September 2021, according to a July 18 news release from MORPC.

Specifically, the amendment extends the limits and adjusts the expected construction timeframe of one freeway project already included in the MTP, the release said.

It also identifies nine new roadway projects in and around New Albany, according to MORPC.

Those changes are all consistent with the expected investments from the state and the city of New Albany to support the development of the Intel site, the release stated.

Evolution of New Albany:Series spotlights coming of age for central Ohio community

"Intel’s investment in Ohio has the potential to be the largest economic-development project in our state’s history," said Scott McAfee, New Albany's chief communications and marketing officer.

"That investment and the thousands of jobs Intel will create, as well as the ancillary jobs that follow, is crucial to our region, and road projects around the site are a key to providing easy access to those jobs,” McAfee said.

Intel's impact reaches Utica:Small town prepares for high-tech Intel development with hope, apprehension

Residents are encouraged to comment on the proposed amendment at morpc.org/mtp2050. Comments may be submitted by email to mtp@morpc.org or in writing to MORPC, 111 Liberty St., Suite 100, Columbus, Attn: Maria Schaper, by 5 p.m. Aug. 15.

“Projects utilizing federal transportation funding and significantly impacting the regional transportation network are required be included in the Metropolitan Transportation Plan,” Nick Gill, MORPC transportation director, said in the release. “These projects will support the transformative economic development activity Intel is bringing to the region.”

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus to repave 71 streets as part of $23 million project

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Columbus will soon see 71 resurfaced streets and a host of traffic calming devices throughout the city. The City of Columbus announced its plans Thursday to repave 71 streets and add traffic slowing devices like speed humps and curb extensions to improve mobility, according to a news release from the Department of Public Service.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus food truck vendors may face new restrictions

Columbus city officials said residential complaints regarding late-night activity surrounding food trucks are spurring new citywide legislation. Columbus City Council will be considering legislation that would restrict the trucks. A new noise ordinance is also being considered. Residents first raised concerns about “crowds of intoxicated people” congregating around food trucks...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
Columbus, OH
Traffic
City
Columbus, OH
City
Utica, OH
City
Albany, OH
City
New Albany, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Remains Very Popular Location for Relocation

MARYSVILLE – We all know that Union County and Marysville is growing by leaps and bounds, but do we have hard numbers showing us exactly how much the area is growing in population?. Eric Phillips, Economic Development Director for Union County/Marysville, does and he shared those numbers with both...
UNION COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Columbus leaders break ground on Hudson Street reconstruction

Columbus city leaders formally broke ground Tuesday on a $19 million project to rebuild Hudson Street between I-71 and Cleveland Avenue. Mayor Andrew Ginther joined other city and neighborhood leaders to talk about the project to improve infrastructure in the One Linden Community Plan. The effort is aimed at improving...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County marked as high level for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has marked Franklin County as a high level for COVID-19 on its community level map. The CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level is a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on recent data. Communities are marked with a low, medium or high level and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of cases in the area.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Gill
Person
Scott Mcafee
columbusunderground.com

First Look: Modern Duplex in Schumacher Place

Columbus Street west of Parsons Avenue features a mix of building types, ranging from modest single-story houses to larger historic homes to 1960s-era apartment buildings. The latest addition to the block, though, stands out from all of them. Construction work recently wrapped up on a new duplex at 509-511 E....
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

COVID hospitalizations in Ohio steadily increasing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since the very first cases of COVID-19, there has been one key indicator of how severe the current situation is: hospitalizations. In Ohio, we're back over the thousand patient mark for the first time in months. John Palmer from the Ohio Hospital Association still tracks those...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

"I told them I got a hold of 6 On Your Side;" mobile home park repairs roof after storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man said he was left waiting for answers after a tree fell on top of his mobile home during Sunday's storms. "I woke up at about 8 in the morning with a big thump on the roof," Tim Lallemand said. "A branch fell from there onto my roof and really dented it in. Luckily a couple neighbors helped me put a tarp up but the installation is a little wet and my bed got a little wet."
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Planning#Infrastructure
sciotopost.com

Columbus Area Police Warns of Tow Truck Stealing Vehicles

WHITEHALL – A Whitehall Police Department is warning citizens of reports of a tow truck that is stealing vehicles. A photo shared on their Facebook shows a white flatbed truck in the act of stealing a vehicle in the Whitehall area but could be theft in other area as well.
WHITEHALL, OH
visitdublinohio.com

5 Reasons You Need the Dublin Park Pass presented by OhioHealth

With over 60 parks, figuring out which one to visit can be overwhelming. Let the Dublin Park Pass in partnership with OhioHealth be your guide to discovering hidden gems, wildlife, your next picnic spot, and much more. If that didn’t persuade you, read on for 5 more reasons why you need the Dublin Park Pass:
NBC4 Columbus

CDC: COVID-19 cases rising in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is back at a point in the COVID-19 pandemic it hadn’t previously seen in quite some time. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) latest update on its map has Franklin County in the yellow, or medium, level. In addition, the CDC’s map shows about 40 percent of counties […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Traffic
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Indian Restaurants in Columbus, OH

India’s culture is rich and diverse. And it’s reflected in so many aspects, including food. If you want a taste of sweet, salty, sour, and everything in between, check out the 20 best Indian restaurants in Columbus, OH!. 1. Haveli Bistro. $$ | (614) 867-5008 | WEBSITE. Have...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville Mayor and Council Battle Over Charter Contents

Circleville – Council Chambers were packed during Tuesday’s Council meeting, even though the Charter was not on the agenda, it was the main topic of conversation, not only between citizens but between the Mayor and Council. Tom Duvall – Councilperson-At-Large was first to fire at the Mayor of...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy