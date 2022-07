ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — More sunshine is in the forecast over the course of the next few days. However, the heat is here to stay in Southwest and Central Virginia. It will be a mild start to Friday with morning temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. Patchy fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, partly to mostly sunny skies will be overhead for the day. An area of high pressure will build over the Mid-Atlantic, allowing for hotter temperatures across the region. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the upper 80s and into the middle 90s.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO