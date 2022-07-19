ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

A Vibrant New Designer Jewelry Show in Greenville, SC

gsabizwire.com
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, SC — Announcing the inaugural Greenville Designer Jewelry Show, formerly the ‘Greenville Jewelry Invitational,’ to be held at Greenville Center for Creative Arts on Sunday, December 4th, 2022. Under new organizers, Katie Poterala Hazen and Danielle Miller-Gilliam, co-owners of Make Made Jewelry, this one-of-a-kind two-day juried show will host 19...

gsabizwire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gsabizwire.com

LawyerLisa Elder Care Coordinator Achieves Certified Dementia Practitioner Designation

Columbia, SC – LawyerLisa, LLC is pleased to announce Elder Care Coordinator, Cassandra Ignatowicz, has successfully completed the requirements necessary to receive the Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) designation by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. The CDP program of the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioner’s promotes standards...
COLUMBIA, SC
DVM 360

Clarity Veterinary Real Estate acquires 2 veterinary clinics in Greenville, SC

The properties consist of the main campus of Upstate Veterinary Emergency + Specialty Care, the area’s largest veterinary practice. Clarity Veterinary Real Estate, a company that invests in veterinary office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of 2 buildings in Greenville, South Carolina. The buildings together offer a total of 41,700 square feet and are 100% leased.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Checking up on Baby Clyde

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We first told you about Clyde Childs and his family back in June. A fundraiser was held in support of the family for medical bills. Clyde is only ten-months-old and battles hydrocephalus and aortic valve stenosis. The happy baby and his parents recently had a...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Greenville, SC
State
South Carolina State
gsabizwire.com

Randy Murr Selected As The Inaugural Barbara Stone Community Leadership Award Honoree

Greenville, S.C. – The Barbara Stone Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on supporting visionary and creative programs and initiatives for individuals with disabilities, presented Randy Murr with the first-ever Barbara Stone Community Leadership Award. The award was created in 2022 to honor a leader who has shown the same commitment, initiative and spirit as the late Barbara Stone, who made a profound impact on the quality of life for people living with disabilities in Greenville County.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Creative Arts#The Fine Arts Center#Preview Party#Federated Insurance
gsabizwire.com

Home Builders Association of Greenville named Applause Award winner by Better Business Bureau® of the Upstate

BBB® of Upstate South Carolina awarded Home Builders Association of Greenville, Inc. with the BBB Applause Award for meeting and exceeding advertising standards. Each quarter, BBB’s Local Advertising Review Program (LARP) recognizes a business or nonprofit within the 10 Upstate counties for adhering to BBB’s Code of Advertising guidelines.
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts sells a variety of coffee, donuts and breakfast sandwiches. This location features a drive-thru and offers mobile ordering. Location: 1451 W.O. Ezell Blvd., Spartanburg. Hours: 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday and 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday. For more information: Visit dunkindonuts.com.
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 17-year-old in Greenville County is charged with murdering and kidnapping his half-sister. Investigators believe William Hester suffocated 4-year-old Joanna Lockaby. Deputies responded to Chevy Chase Boulevard Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call that the toddler was missing. Her body was found later that day in a plastic bin behind the home.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabizwire.com

KM Fabrics gets Clean Air GOLD certification

Greenville, S.C. – All KM Fabrics 100% Inherently Flame-Resistant polyester velvets have been certified by Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Intertek’s Clean Air Certification validates the level of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions from products using a global network of testing labs accredited to ISO 17025.
GREENVILLE, SC
visitspartanburg.com

Spartanburg County’s Must-Visit Ice Creameries

This content originally appeared on InTheBurg. We don’t need a reason to enjoy a delicious ice cream sundae, but if you’re looking for an excuse, here’s a great one: July is National Ice Cream Month, and National Ice Cream Day is the 3rd Sunday in July. Choosing...
gsabizwire.com

179-Year-Old Local Manufacturing Company Names New Chief Operating Officer

GREENVILLE, SC - Kentwool, a local business established in 1843, recently named Justin Ferdinand its new Chief Operating Officer. Before making this significant decision, Kim Kent, CEO of Kentwool, spent time assessing all lines of business under the Kentwool brand. Justin initially joined the team in December 2021 as President of the Performance Division. Kentwool has efficiently adapted to an ever-changing industry for the last 179 years, and to continue doing so, it was necessary to refine its strategic operations process. Ferdinand, who has a background in manufacturing operations and data-driven decision-making, was an immediate contender for this position. Kim Kent states, “Through conversations about his assuming this dual-role, and the support of an experienced team, I knew his empowering leadership style would help position Kentwool for its next phase of growth in the wool market.”
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Governor appoints Bedingfield as chairman of South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board

Eric Bedingfield, governmental affairs director at Greenville Technical College, has been appointed by Governor Henry McMaster as chairman of the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board, the group charged with disbursement decisions for South Carolina Opioid Settlement Funds from the 2022 National Opioids Settlement and future settlements. More than $360...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Celebrating blues great Mac Arnold's 80th Birthday

PELZER, S.C. — The Farmin' Blues Man, Mac Arnold grew up in Pelzer, South Carolina, and learned to play the blues on a guitar that his brother Leroy crafted from a gasoline can, hoe handles, spoons and wire from the window screens. His talent on the guitar and his...
PELZER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy