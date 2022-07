Sundance, Wyoming's Peggy Garman set a breakaway roping record at Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday morning with a three-second flat run which broke the existing record by 4 tenths of a second. It was a solid effort to say the least considering Garman had a no-time in her first run. She won the wild card round in which just twelve of 140 ropers advanced to afternoon performances starting Saturday at 'The Daddy.' Garman is an alum of Casper College where she spent two years on the rodeo team and she is the top 75 in the WPRA standings.. It may be some time before a smile leaves her face."

CASPER, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO