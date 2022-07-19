Michael Baltimore Of '90 Day Fiancé' Added To Most Wanted List For Murder

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Michael Anthony Baltimore's arrest. (Photo: Craig F. Walker via Getty Images)

The United States Marshals Service just placed a “ 90 Day Fiancé ” personality on its 15 Most Wanted list.

Michael Anthony Baltimore, 39, is accused of fatally shooting his former boss, Kendall Jerome Cook, at the victim’s GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on May 22, 2021, according to a U.S. Marshals news release .

The two barbers appeared together on a few episodes of the fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé” in 2019, socializing together onscreen, according to People . It remains unclear what motivated the shooting, but police noted at the time that a personal conflict caused matters to escalate.

Baltimore allegedly threatened Cook for months before the shooting. The shooter, wearing a black mask, camouflage bucket hat and camouflage clothing, burst into the barbershop and fired at Cook. The shooter injured fellow employee Anthony White in the process, according to WGAL-TV .

White and another witness identified Baltimore as the shooter shortly after the incident; Cook was pronounced dead at the scene. The Carlisle Police Department charged Baltimore with homicide, aggravated assault and possession of an illegal firearm, CBS 46 reports .

Officials noted that Baltimore has a history of violent crime, urging anyone who sees him to stay away and contact the police.

“We’re asking anyone with information about the possible whereabouts of Michael Baltimore to contact us,” Acting U.S. Marshal Bill Pugh of the Middle District of Pennsylvania said, according to CBS 46.

Where precisely Baltimore has been hiding for the past year remains to be seen, but the U.S. Marshals hope his placement on the none-too-coveted list will expedite his arrest.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis. “By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service.”

In addition to the U.S. Marshals offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Baltimore’s arrest, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering $10,000 and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers is offering $2,000.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.