ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Michael Baltimore Of '90 Day Fiancé' Added To Most Wanted List For Murder

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loLe7_0gl7aUO200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40FTTL_0gl7aUO200 The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Michael Anthony Baltimore's arrest. (Photo: Craig F. Walker via Getty Images)

The United States Marshals Service just placed a “ 90 Day Fiancé ” personality on its 15 Most Wanted list.

Michael Anthony Baltimore, 39, is accused of fatally shooting his former boss, Kendall Jerome Cook, at the victim’s GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on May 22, 2021, according to a U.S. Marshals news release .

The two barbers appeared together on a few episodes of the fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé” in 2019, socializing together onscreen, according to People . It remains unclear what motivated the shooting, but police noted at the time that a personal conflict caused matters to escalate.

Baltimore allegedly threatened Cook for months before the shooting. The shooter, wearing a black mask, camouflage bucket hat and camouflage clothing, burst into the barbershop and fired at Cook. The shooter injured fellow employee Anthony White in the process, according to WGAL-TV .

White and another witness identified Baltimore as the shooter shortly after the incident; Cook was pronounced dead at the scene. The Carlisle Police Department charged Baltimore with homicide, aggravated assault and possession of an illegal firearm, CBS 46 reports .

Officials noted that Baltimore has a history of violent crime, urging anyone who sees him to stay away and contact the police.

“We’re asking anyone with information about the possible whereabouts of Michael Baltimore to contact us,” Acting U.S. Marshal Bill Pugh of the Middle District of Pennsylvania said, according to CBS 46.

Where precisely Baltimore has been hiding for the past year remains to be seen, but the U.S. Marshals hope his placement on the none-too-coveted list will expedite his arrest.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis. “By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service.”

In addition to the U.S. Marshals offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Baltimore’s arrest, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering $10,000 and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers is offering $2,000.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 4

Vera Tupaj
2d ago

he is on the most wanted list for murder, why didn't you include his picture in the article ?

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Barber featured in "90 Day Fiancé" placed on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted list for murder of his boss

A barber who had been featured on the reality TV show "90 Day Fiancé" is considered to be a fugitive wanted for murder, according to the U.S. Marshals officials. Michael Baltimore, 43, who has ties to the Los Angeles area, is now on the U.S. Marshals "15 Most Wanted" fugitive list. Baltimore was featured in several season 6 episodes of "90 Day Fiancé" with the man he is accused of shooting and killing, Kendell Jerome Cook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Brian Laundrie Claims Killing Gabby Petito Was ‘Merciful’ in Notebook Confession

Click here to read the full article. Brian Laundrie wanted people to believe that he killed Gabby Petito because she was badly injured. The contents of his notebook, which authorities found near his remains in a Florida swamp last October — and which the FBI announced in January included a confession — have been shared by the Laundrie family attorney, according to NBC News New York. The photos show a multi-page suicide note, still legible after being underwater for several weeks.  In what reads like a romanticized fantasy of a mercy killing, Laundrie explains that he and Petito had been rushing back...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Carlisle, PA
Crime & Safety
City
White Township, PA
rolling out

This is how inmates sent off Bill Cosby when he left jail

Bill Cosby, 84, was filmed by his publicist and crisis manager Andrew Wyatt talking about being freed from prison a year ago. A video of their conversation was shared on the pair’s Instagram accounts on June 30, and showed them chatting as Wyatt drove Cosby home. The clip, believed to have been shot by Wyatt a year ago, showed Cosby describing the moment he was told he was to be a “free man”.
CELEBRITIES
People

4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition

Four people were found dead early Sunday morning in Roscommon County, Mich., in what police say was a murder-suicide. According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — who according to court documents was Tirany's husband. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Us Marshals#Michael Anthony#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service#U S Marshals#Wgal Tv#Cbs
The US Sun

Woman, 24, being held at knifepoint by ‘rapist’ is saved after restaurant staff spot crucial clue in her Grubhub order

A WOMAN has been saved after being held at knifepoint by an alleged rapist when she sent restaurant staff a crucial clue in her Grubhub order, court documents show. A New York café called the cops after the young alleged rape victim sent a chilling note in a breakfast order at 5am ET on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of "rapist" Kemoy Royal.
YONKERS, NY
The Week

Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member fatally shot on set

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member has been shot and killed while working on the show in New York, NBC has confirmed. A parking enforcement worker was fatally shot on Tuesday while sitting in a car on the set of the NBC drama in Brooklyn's Greenpoint at about 5:15 a.m., Deadline reports. He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Country Musician Savagely Attacked, Fighting for His Life

A California country music guitarist is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked in May. Jason Lawless, known as Jay to his friends, was so badly injured that he could not even communicate during his first three weeks in the hospital, his best friend Jacqueline Jacobs said. Jacobs organized a GoFundMe fundraiser. His friends organized a benefit concert at the Gaslamp Restaurant & Bar in Long Beach, California on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffPost

HuffPost

100K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy