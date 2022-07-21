ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Ends Campaign For Congress

By Daniel Marans
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1tFs_0gl7aSca00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jCnI_0gl7aSca00 Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) was one of 13 candidates vying to represent a new, solidly Democratic House district. (Photo: Chris Sommerfeldt/Getty Images)

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) ended his campaign for the Democratic nomination in New York’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday, citing the lack of enthusiasm for his bid.

“When it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option,” de Blasio said in a video posted to Twitter . “And I respect that.”

Some observers wonder whether there were less savory reasons for de Blasio’s withdrawal from the race. As of the end of June, de Blasio had raised more than $510,000 , with $450,000 in cash on hand — a respectable sum that would have kept him in contention. The City, an investigative news outlet, noted that campaign-finance law permits de Blasio to use the funds he raised for his congressional race to pay off debts accrued during his mayoralty and his short-lived presidential run in the 2020 election cycle.

De Blasio launched his short-lived campaign for New York’s 10th, a solidly Democratic district drawn by a court-appointed mapmaker , in late May.

The creation of the seat, which encompasses Lower Manhattan and a cluster of Brooklyn neighborhoods, including de Blasio’s home base of Park Slope, prompted a scramble among up-and-coming local Democrats eager for the rare chance to compete in an open field.

De Blasio was one of 13 Democrats who ultimately made the ballot for the Aug. 23 primary. The list of prominent contenders includes Rep. Mondaire Jones; state Assembly members Yuh-Line Niou and Jo Anne Simon; New York City Council member Carlina Rivera; and Dan Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who led the 2019 impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.

De Blasio’s decision to run surprised some observers, given his controversial leadership as mayor. His eight-year tenure was marked by consistent criticism from centrists and conservatives who viewed him as insufficiently deferential to law enforcement and big business, as well as rising disappointment from progressives who saw him as too deferential to those same constituencies.

De Blasio maintained a loyal base in segments of organized labor and the working- and middle-class Black communities, however. And in a June interview with HuffPost, de Blasio fiercely defended his record, citing, among other things, his efforts to protect tenants in rent-stabilized apartments from rent increases, and the creation of a universal preschool program.

“In New York City, we created one of the closest things to a social democracy in recent United States history,” he said.

But de Blasio struggled to amass endorsements, and an independent poll last week showed him in seventh place with just 5% support.

In the video announcing his withdrawal, an emotional de Blasio revealed that in-person campaigning had been a humbling experience.

“I made mistakes. I want to do better in the future,” he said. “I want to learn from those mistakes.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 28

#fblessatlast#
2d ago

NY has had enough of this loser. He promotes rights for criminals instead of victims🤢

Reply
16
Joseph Roberts
2d ago

You had your chance and you blew it. Hit the the road jack and don't you come back. lol 😆

Reply
7
Harry
2d ago

Non electable it’s that simple 👍

Reply
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Organized Labor#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#House#Lower Manhattan#Democrats
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

HuffPost

100K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy