‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Fuels Dating Rumors With New Man: ‘My Baby’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1Bn8_0gl7aKo000
Briana DeJesus. Courtesy of Briana DeJesus/Instagram

Giving it another try! After previously hitting pause on her dating life, Briana DeJesus is seemingly back on the market — and has already hinted at a new romance.

The reality star, 28, posted an Instagram Story on Monday, July 19, of her rubbing the back of a mystery guy’s head with a sticker that read “My baby.” The social media upload comes after DeJesus recently wiped the platform of all her past posts.

Viewers first got a glimpse at DeJesus’ personal life when she appeared on 16 and Pregnant with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin. The pair welcomed daughter Nova in September 2011 following their split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44w7VV_0gl7aKo000
Courtesy of Briana DeJesus/Instagram

The Teen Mom 2 star, who later moved on with Luis Hernandez, gave birth to second daughter Stella in July 2017. After parting ways with Hernandez, DeJesus found love again with tattoo artist Javi Gonzales. The duo got engaged in May 2021, but called it quits several months later.

“Had a great year with him but rn I have other plans,” DeJesus wrote via Instagram in August 2021 about her bond with her ex. “Maybe in the future we will meet again. I love him and he’s a great guy.”

The Florida native also referred to the breakup as “mutual,” writing, “I got ish I need to work on and goals I need to meet. I don’t feel like it’s fair dragging anyone along while I do those things.”

DeJesus noted that she didn’t have plans to tie the knot again yet. “Maybe next 5 years?” she mentioned during the Instagram Q&A.

Later that year, DeJesus’ love life made headlines when her costar Kailyn Lowry accused her of hooking up with Chris Lopez. (Lowry, 30, shares sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 2, with Lopez, 28.)

The TV personality, for her part, denied the accusations in a statement to Us Weekly. “No I didn’t,” she said in December 2021.

DeJesus later opened up about her plans to stay celibate amid major life changes. “I’ve been single and celibate for 8 months,” she tweeted in February. “After I hit a year, I’m going on bumble and hinge. 😂.”

In a second tweet, DeJesus joked that she would be interested in exploring the dating scene on screen. “Put me on a dating show!” she tweeted. “@mtv I’m ready 😂.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 23

Eli Garcia
2d ago

apparently she's got too much time on her hands I think that show needs to be canceled what kind of role models are these women get pregnant and get paid don't think so

Reply(2)
12
Fuck off Trump
2d ago

Hopefully your tubes are tied this would be 3 different baby daddy guarantee she will have another baby or 2!!! week woman kids don't keep no man around!!!

Reply(1)
7
AP_000351.46f74134634e4d99a7c97cd92e05a22a.1541
2d ago

And here comes baby #3 or is it now baby #4 cus shes dim witted and cant figure out birth control and hey nothing says “imma trap me a man like getting knocked up repeatedly by several different men” ! Guess we will her about either a new baby or another VD…..or both !

Reply
4
