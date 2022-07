CUMBERLAND, MD – On Saturday, police officers with the Cumberland Police were called for a disturbance near Market St. When they arrived on scene, several people advised that there was a male lying on the Great Allegany Passage bike trail. He was unresponsive when Officers located him. The Officers performed life saving measures until the Cumberland Fire Department arrived. The patient was taken to the hospital for treatment.

