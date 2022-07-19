ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

New Hudson ballpark back on track

By Kevin Reichard
ballparkdigest.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-again, off-again plans for a new Hudson ballpark for a summer-collegiate Northwoods League team are back on, as developers unveiled plans for a new development in the Wisconsin community. Plans for the new ballpark at the site of a former dog-racing track, St. Croix Meadows, were first unveiled in...

ballparkdigest.com

iHeartRadio

Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Hot 97-5

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
B102.7

Two Minnesota Cities Big On “2022 Top 100 Best Places to Live”

That is the question that keeps researchers and writers at Livability up at night!. Livability is an online lifestyle company, that bonded and partnered with scientists 9 years ago over a mutual love of small and medium cities. They longed to find the best of the best, but do it in a scientific way. Thankfully they're both crazy for data too!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
fox9.com

Cougar killed near Highway 13 in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man in Shakopee caught a rare wildlife sighting on camera after he spotted a cougar, but it was later found dead after being hit by a vehicle. Andrew Pastrana said he was driving home with his family when he saw a coyote roaming around. Then, he thought he saw another one nearby. He took a picture of the animal and got closer to it, only to realize it was actually a mountain lion.
SHAKOPEE, MN
restaurantclicks.com

Minneapolis Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Pizza is my favorite food. No matter where I am in the world, I am always looking for good pizza. I love all pizza equally. Deep dish, thin crust, classic crust; I love them all. I often find myself drawn to the smell of freshly cooked pizza. I got this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Red Wing Crash Injures Wisconsin Woman

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Wisconsin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Red Wing Tuesday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Highways 61 and 63 shortly after 5:30 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report says 78-year-old Carole Severson of Cumberland, Wis. was stopped in the left turn lane on Northbound Hwy. 61. 68-year-old Robert Jensen of Lake City was traveling south on Hwy. 61, crossing Hwy. 63 when the vehicles collided.
RED WING, MN
WDIO-TV

DLH travelers can fly Sun Country for same price as MSP

People can soon book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, for the same price as a trip originating from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Sun Country and Landline have teamed up for this special offer, which applies to travel between August 1 and October 31, 2022. That includes complimentary Landline transport to/from Duluth (DLH) & MSP. This deal is only available through August 10.
DULUTH, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Lane closures begin over Mississippi River in Hastings

Motorists traveling on Hwy 61 will encounter lane closures over the Hastings Bridge beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1. Southbound Hwy 61 will be reduced to a single lane over the Mississippi River between Highway 10 and Fourth Street. Once the crews complete work on the southbound side...
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's causing the steep gas price drop in certain Minnesota towns?

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Gas prices are thankfully falling. The average price per gallon in Minnesota is about $4.50. But some parts of the state are already well under $4.What's causing the steep price drop in certain towns? Good Question. Jeff Wagner tries to figure out what's fueling this mystery.From M&H gas station in Hastings, to the Holiday station across the street, the good vibes are flowing just as fast as the fuel.On the top ten list of cheapest gas prices in Minnesota, six locations are in or near Hastings -- at a range of $3.68 to $3.88 a gallon. That's...
Minnesota Daily

Gray’s closes its doors July 17

Gooey artichoke dip, funky bathroom mirrors, ornate tablecloths, the only living bottomless mimosa special in Dinkytown — these are the things we bid farewell to when beloved campus cafe Gray’s closed its doors on Sunday. “It’s with a mixture of sadness and celebration that we announce Gray’s will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis riot response was so bad, it'll take years to overhaul

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - City emergency management officials cautioned Minneapolis City Council on Tuesday that it will take two more years to overhaul the city's efforts after scathing outside reviews of the botched response to the 2020 riots that followed the police murder of George Floyd. Training, which is underway...
fox29.com

Delta passenger explains why he declined $10K offer to give up airplane seat

LANSING, Mich. - How much is your airplane seat worth? Not $10,000 for at least one Delta passenger who passed up the offer on a recent flight. Jason Aten, 42, of Lansing, Michigan, said he and his family were flying from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 27. They were headed to Anchorage, Alaska, for a two-week RV vacation.
LANSING, MI
klin.com

Stolen Pickup Recovered In Minneapolis, Search For Suspect Continues

Lincoln Police were called to LAX Auto at 400 W Cornhusker on June 7th at 9:47 a.m. to investigate a burglary. Officers found an overhead door damaged. Officers spoke with the manager and reviewed security footage and it showed an unknown man arriving in a 2007 Ford F250 pickup at 4:46 a.m. That man backed the truck into the door. That raised it enough for the man to enter the business.
LINCOLN, NE
Hudson Star-Observer

GOP governor candidates visit Hudson

The two leading candidates for the Republican nomination in the Wisconsin governor race came to Hudson Wednesday, July 13, in appearances separated by just a couple of hours. Tim Michels walked a couple of blocks in downtown Hudson in the afternoon and then talked with about 40 supporters at the Smilin’ Moose Lodge Bar and Grill. Rebecca Kleefisch met with 60-plus supporters jammed into Jonesy’s Local Bar and Grill that evening.
HUDSON, WI
myfoxzone.com

Ex-MPD officer Thomas Lane sentenced to 30 months in federal civil rights case in George Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday by a federal judge for his role in the killing of George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson recommended Lane serve his sentence in Duluth, and also sentenced the ex-officer to two years of supervised release. Lane was ordered to surrender by Oct. 4, 2022 and can have no contact with Floyd's family without prior consent of a probation officer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

