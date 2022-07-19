ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County man ID’d as body found at Sunset Cliffs in San Diego

A body was found on July 13, 2022, on the rocks of Sunset Cliffs in San Diego. (KSWB)

A 24-year-old Riverside County man was publicly identified Tuesday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office as the body found last week at Sunset Cliffs.

Andy Gustavo Caballero Montes was last known to be alive on the morning of July 7, a report released by the office shows. Police say his body was found about 5:30 a.m. July 13 near 1287 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., wedged between the boulders below the bluffs. His remains were spotted by a fisherman searching for bait in the tide pools near the cliffs, San Diego police Capt. Laura McLean said last week.

McLean speculated Caballero Montes’ body washed ashore late the previous night with high tide and became wedged between rocks and boulders amid low tide.

“It took some time with Fire and Rescue to come out with proper equipment to get the body out,” she said.

Caballero Montes was confirmed to be deceased by first responders “without medical intervention due to postmortem changes,” according to the agency’s report.

It was speculated by some that the body may have been 18-year-old Woodlain Zachee, the Crawford High School basketball standout who was swept away June 14 at Mission Beach.

Family attorney Evan Walker told FOX 5 last week that it has been a difficult month for Zachee’s loved ones. Walker was called by San Diego lifeguards the morning Caballero Montes was found with some questions, though he declined to specify details of that conversation.

McLean also previously declined to speculate on whether the found body was Zachee.

Caballero Montes’ family has been notified of his death, the Medical Examiner said. The cause and manner of his death are being investigated.

Comments / 0

