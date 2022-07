KDOT employees celebrate service anniversaries

True story. A friend of mine’s 15-year-old son needed to take Tylenol for a headache that he had at school. In order to take the Tylenol, he needed his parents’ permission as well as his doctor’s permission. However, if Value Them Both does not pass, there is a very likely chance that in Kansas a 15-year-old would not need her parents’ or doctor’s permission to have an abortion? This doesn’t seem right.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO