ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Biden to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday

By Tim Haberski, Julie Dunphy
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40S4iF_0gl7XwwD00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden is expected to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday.

Congressman Matt Cartwright confirms with Eyewitness News that President Biden will visit Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He is expected to talk about community safety and crime-related issues.

“The President will give remarks on building on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to further reduce gun crime and save lives,” the White House stated in a news release.

According to a Wilkes University spokesperson, President Biden will appear at Wilkes University’s Marts Center on Thursday, July 21.

Police still searching for escaped inmate

The White House has not yet released specific details on a time and location.

This is a developing story. Check back with Eyewitness News for more details as they are released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 49

JTB
2d ago

Please go back to D.C. or better yet to Delaware to finally retire. We don’t need you here in northeast PA for anything.

Reply
57
Analyzer
2d ago

Anywhere but the BORDER.....! What message does that send...? His next trip will probably be Disneyland, for a bigger Nothing Approach, to problems.

Reply
12
Bill Thomas
2d ago

We don't want him here. Go back to Delaware or whatever hole you came out of. He's certainly not doing the American people any good!

Reply
16
Related
WBRE

President Biden visit to Wilkes-Barre canceled

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre Thursday has been canceled due to his positive COVID-19 test. Biden was scheduled to stop at Wilkes University where he was set to speak at the university’s Marts Center Thursday afternoon. The White House says he was expected to speak about community safety and crime-related issues, a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Preparations for President Biden’s visit to the Diamond City

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the city gears up for President Biden’s visit we take a look back at past visits from sitting and former presidents. This is President Joe Biden’s second visit to Wilkes University, his first as president. Thursday’s visit will mark just another handful of presidential visits for Wilkes-Barre. No parking signs […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilkes Barre#Crime#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Nexstar Media Inc
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Varney: Another Biden failure, another Harris embarrassment

During Stuart Varney's latest "My Take," Thursday, the FOX Business host slammed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of the border crisis, citing it as another "failure" and "embarrassment" for the administration. STUART VARNEY: The Vice President, Kamala Harris, has spoken out about the death of...
TEXAS STATE
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Let the countdown begin! President Biden's granddaughter Naomi shares behind-the-scenes photo of her White House wedding preparations 150 days before she and Peter Neal tie the knot

Naomi Biden is just 150 days away from her White House wedding. The bride-to-be and her fiancé, Peter Neal, are slated to tie the knot in Washington, D.C. on November 19. Their reception will be hosted by her paternal grandparents, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, at the historic residence.
ELECTIONS
WBRE

Four accused of slashing man with machete

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Four men have been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a drunk man with a machete according to Scranton City Police Department. Officers said they were dispatched to the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for reports of a large group of people fighting at 2:17...
SCRANTON, PA
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
WBRE

WBRE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy