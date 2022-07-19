ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta Planning and Development Department Building Permit and Business Licensing Counter temporarily closed for training

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta, Georgia government’s Planning and Development Department will close its Building Permit and Business Licensing Counter on July 27, 2022, for staff training.

The operating hours related to the closure are listed below:

• The Licensing and Permitting Counter at the Marvin Griffin Road location will close

from 2:30pm-5:00pm.

• The Licensing and Permitting Counter at the Telfair Street location will close from

3:00pm- 5:00pm.

All services will resume at 8:30am on July 28, 2022. For more information, call 706-821-1796.

