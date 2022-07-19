New aerogel maintains functionality, superelasticity at extreme temperatures

Endothermy, or warm-bloodedness, is the ability of mammals and birds to produce their own body heat and control their body temperature. This major difference with the cold-blooded reptiles underpins the ecological dominance of mammals in almost every ecosystem globally. Until now, it was not known exactly when endothermy originated in mammalian ancestry. A team of international scientists, including researchers from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University) in Johannesburg, South Africa, has found the smoking gun of this key evolutionary event in the inner ears of fossils from South Africa and around the globe.

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO