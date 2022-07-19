ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

New aerogel maintains functionality, superelasticity at extreme temperatures

By Tsinghua University Press
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAerogel materials serve a vital role as protective materials needed for many fields, including as electromagnetic interference shielding material for 5G technology, thermally insulating material in high-rise buildings and infrared stealth material for military applications. Current protective materials, however, often lose their protective functions under harsh conditions such as extreme temperatures,...

phys.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
