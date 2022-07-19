ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Criminal case in Elijah McClain death proceeds

By Lori Jane Gliha
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdx4X_0gl7X9DD00
Terrance Roberts, front, wears a shirt bearing photographs of Aurora, Colo., police Department officers involved in the stop of 23-year-old Elijah McClain at… Read More

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A district court judge presiding over the criminal case related to the 2019 death of Elijah McClain has denied the defendants’ motions to dismiss it.

In an order, signed by District Court Judge Priscilla Loew, the court found “there is probable cause” to proceed with the case.

The court cited “thousands of pages of transcripts and numerous exhibits” included in the grand jury materials that led to the criminal indictments. “After reviewing the grand jury materials, the Court finds, when viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the People and with all inferences in favor of the prosecution, there is sufficient evidence to establish probable cause of the counts listed in the grand jury indictment,” Loew wrote.

In 2019, three Aurora police officers confronted Elijah McClain, pinning him to the ground and handcuffing him before paramedics sedated him with an injection of ketamine. McClain died after the altercation.

Nathan Woodyard, Randy Roedema, Jason Rosenblatt, Pete Cichuniec, and Jeremy Cooper are all facing criminal charges related to McClain’s death.

Loew converted an upcoming hearing to an arraignment for the accused.

First responders involved in case

A 157-page independent investigation outlined several missteps in the police department’s handling of the internal investigation into what happened. The report even suggested investigators designed questions to help exonerate the officers involved.

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order in June 2020, assigning Attorney General Phil Weiser as a special prosecutor to investigate McClain’s death.

Dave Young was the DA for the 17th Judicial District when he issued a letter to Aurora Police on Nov. 22, 2019, detailing why he chose not to file criminal charges against anyone for the death of McClain.

Nearly two years later, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced there was enough evidence to file 32 counts, including manslaughter against five men, three were police officers at the time and two were paramedics.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
Person
Jared Polis
Law & Crime

Colorado Man Sentenced for Killing High School Sweetheart Whose Face Was Left ‘Unrecognizable’ from Propane Tank Beating

A 21-year-old man in Colorado will spend more than half a century behind bars for admitting to brutally beating his girlfriend to death — an act which left the woman’s face “unrecognizable,” authorities announced. Arapahoe County Judge Elizabeth Ann Weishaupl last week sentenced Dakota Chinnock to serve 60 years in a state Department of Corrections prison for the 2021 kidnapping and slaying of 20-year-old Amanda Farley.
FOX31 Denver

Law may require Denver Police to release shooting video

DENVER (KDVR) — After Denver police officers wounded six bystanders when they shot a suspect in a downtown crowd, the department acknowledged that body camera video captured the incident. But when will it be released to the public?. On Wednesday, the Denver Police Department held a news conference and...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Case#Violent Crime#District Court
FOX31 Denver

Opioid stronger than fentanyl found in Colorado

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says a new synthetic opioid has been found in Colorado. The opioid is known as PYRO. The sheriff’s office said it is a small light blue pill with dark blue flakes and is marked with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other.
MESA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver motorcycle officer crashes on I-25

DENVER — A Denver Police Department motorcycle officer has been involved in a crash on northbound I-25 downtown. The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported the single-vehicle crash just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound I-25 at 23rd Avenue. Kurt Barnes, a spokesperson for DPD, confirmed a motorcycle officer...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy