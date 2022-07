A new city ordinance which tightens the use of surveillance technology was passed unanimously by the San Diego City Council Monday. Then, a KPBS review of nearly 500 use-of-force incidents shows it’s rare for local police officers to be fired or even suspended when they kill or severely injure people. Next, San Diego housing prices dropped in June for the first time this year, signaling what might be a cooling of the local housing market. Then, the National Park Sevice is employing a variety of strategies to protect California’s giant sequoia trees from wildfires and climate change. Next, an excerpt from the new podcast Imperfect Paradise: The Forgotten Revolutionary about the life of a Chicano student activist in the 1990s. Finally, what to expect at this week’s Comic-Con.

