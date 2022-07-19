ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Aidan Hutchinson Bests Kayvon Thibodeaux in Madden 23 Rating

By John Maakaron
The latest Madden 23 ratings have been released for Detroit Lions linebackers and EDGE rushers.

Aidan Hutchinson was the eventual choice for the Detroit Lions when it was time to eventually hand in their draft card at the top of the draft.

In fact, for the second year in a row, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes quickly turned in the Lions' draft card, drawing ire from the league.

"The first time I saw Aidan, really, was back in 2020, when I was still with the Rams," Holmes said during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. "He was kind of playing a different position. He was kind of playing more of an interior role. … When I first saw him, he reminded me of Chris Long a little bit."

When Holmes scouted Hutchinson at Michigan back when he was working with the Rams, the talented defensive lineman was being used in the Wolverines' scheme similar to the way Long was utilized when he played at Virginia.

In 2021, Hutchinson excelled in moving from an interior role to playing more on the edge, which drastically improved his performance out on the field.

"He just shows a whole new toolbox that I was like, 'Wow,'" Holmes said. "There was an uptick in excitement and life for him."

As the young defensive lineman embarks on his first training camp in the NFL, he has now been rated for the first time in the latest edition of EA Sports' Madden 23 video game.

While Hutchinson received a 77 rating, Kayvon Thibodeaux received a rating of 75.

Travon Walker , the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, received a rating of 76.

Lions linebackers/EDGE rusher ratings

  • Aidan Hutchinson -- 77
  • Charles Harris -- 76
  • Romeo Okwara -- 76
  • Alex Anzalone -- 72
  • Jarrad Davis -- 70
  • Julian Okwara -- 70
  • Shaun Dion-Hamilton -- 70
  • Josh Paschal -- 69
  • John Cominsky -- 68
  • Austin Bryant -- 66
  • Chris Board -- 66
  • Derrick Barnes -- 66
  • Malcolm Rodriguez -- 65
  • James Houston -- 63
  • Jashon Cornell -- 60
  • Eric Banks -- 59
  • Josh Woods -- 59
