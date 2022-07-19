ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on SEC realignment: 'They oughta let me handle that'

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC in two years, questions have circled regarding how the conference will restructure itself.

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach — who spent a decade in the Big 12 with Texas Tech and eight seasons in the Pac-12 with Washington State — believes he has the answer.

"They oughta let me handle that," Leach said Tuesday before taking the main stage at SEC Media Days. "I'll have that done by lunch. I think it would be brilliant to let me handle it."

Leach joked there are about 500 configurations for how things will pan out, but a simple one would be keeping the East vs West structure.

Alabama and Auburn would shift to the SEC East while Oklahoma and Texas would join Mississippi State in the SEC West.

"You knock those guys off and send them to the East and we have to play Texas and OU, tell me how I've lost on that deal," Leach said. "I have a lot of respect for those guys, but in this conference they can just go ahead and get in line with everybody else."

Leach said he has no issue with the two schools joining the SEC but believes the definitions a conference and league are being clouded. The growing conferences create concern of when cross-divisional teams would face off, which is already an issue to Leach.

Mississippi State hasn't faced Florida since 2018 and the next matchup is in 2025.

"It's a little bulky," Leach said. "If it's just a conference, everybody plays everybody quite a bit. Ten to 12 is what you're after, but I don't think it's realistic to play more than 16 games or too many more."

