Defiance ETFs’ $QTUM and $FIVG Earn 5-Star Morningstar Ratings

Today, Defiance ETFs, a leading thematic ETF provider, announced that both its Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) and the Defiance Machine Learning and Quantum ETF (QTUM) have received 5-star Overall ratings from Morningstar, based on risk-adjusted returns as of 6/30/22. FIVG was rated among 46 funds in the communications category and QTUM was rated among 262 funds in the technology category.

Both FIVG and QTUM were brought to market to offer targeted exposure to transformative technologies and services focused on powering 5G technology and quantum computing.

About Defiance ETFs

Defiance’s dynamic suite of thematic ETFs allows retail and institutional investors to express a targeted view on dynamic sectors that are leading the way in disruptive innovations

As of 6/30/22, FIVG was rated 5 stars for the 3-year period among 46 funds in the communications category. QTUM was rated 5 stars for the 3-year period among 262 of funds in the technology category.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star.

The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three-rating periods.

