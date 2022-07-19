ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas helps short-handed Sun beat Liberty 82-63

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones tied a season-high with 21 points, Alyssa Thomas added 18 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and a season-high six steals and the short-handed Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 82-63 on Tuesday.

Connecticut (17-9) was without Jonquel Jones, averaging a team-high 15.1 points and nine rebounds, due to health and safety protocols. The Sun’s defense rallied without her by holding the Liberty to 36.4% shooting with 18 turnovers.

Dijonai Carrington scored a career-high 18 points, in just 18 minutes, and Natisha Hiedeman added 10 points for Connecticut. Brionna Jones scored 14 of her points in the first half and Thomas secured her eighth double-double this season.

Connecticut pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 27-5 run for an 80-57 lead. The Liberty scored just 13 points in the final 10 minutes.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting and Stefanie Dolson added 12 points for New York (9-16), which had allowed 100-plus points in its last two games. The Liberty made all six free-throw attempts while the Sun went 17 for 24.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

