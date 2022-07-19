Eric Church Has A New Way To Pay Tribute To The People 'Doing Life With Me'

Photo: Getty Images

Eric Church premiered a new version of one of his latest songs on Tuesday (July 19), performing an acoustic tribute to the people “Doing Life With Me.”

The song is one that’s included on his massive triple album, Heart & Soul. It was included on the & installment, which was available as a vinyl exclusive to Church’s fan club that’ll be available in August. Church sings: “I don’t pray much anymore/ For this old troubadour’s/ Happiness, wishes, wants and needs/ End of my ropes, hopes and dreams/ Spend my livin’ giving thanks/ For the ships I never sank/ Every big every little in the everyday things/ The notes and the words and the songs I sing/ To the ones doing life with me.”

Church wrote and recorded most of the songs for his project on a 28-day trip to North Carolina, where he worked on music with songwriters Jeffrey Steele and Casey Beathard. It was Beathard who prompted the song idea, following a conversation with a woman about her husband. The woman said, “I guess that’s what he gets for doing life with me,” a quote that piqued Church’s interest. Listen to the new acoustic version of the song here: