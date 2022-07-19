ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Reed Picked as Packers ‘Most Savvy’ Addition

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Between two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and 11 draft picks overall, some veteran additions and undrafted free agency, the Green Bay Packers have 36 fresh faces on their roster since the end of last season.

While first-round linebacker Quay Walker and second-round receiver Christian Watson and free-agent receiver Sammy Watkins have generated a lot of the talk, the addition of veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed is The 33rd Team’s choice as Green Bay’s “most savvy” offseason move.

A second-round pick in 2016 by Seattle, Reed has played in 89 of a possible 97 games during his six seasons. Six of those eight absences were due to a suspension. He’s started 43 consecutive games and hasn’t been on the inactives list since Week 10 of the 2017 season.

He’s had only two strong seasons from a statistical perspective, with his 10.5 sacks in 2018 and his 6.5 sacks in 2020 encompassing 17 of his 24.5 career sacks. But he’s delivered six seasons of strong play against the run and pocket-pushing against the pass.

“Reed’s sack production has been quite volatile – he had only 2.5 last year – but he has consistently disrupted the quarterback,” Nicholas McGee wrote. “He has 58 quarterback hits since 2018, the ninth-most among defensive tackles in that span. Getting Reed on a one-year deal worth $4.5 million is an underrated piece of business that could pay significant dividends if a rotation including him, Kenny Clark and (first-round pick Devonte) Wyatt delivers the desired results.”

The Packers hope a defensive front of Clark, Reed, Dean Lowry, Wyatt and TJ Slaton will overwhelm opposing offensive lines.

“I don’t want to speak too fast, but I think it’s a very good one,” Reed said of Green Bay’s defensive potential. “Their previous season speaks for itself. I’m just coming in and adding on what I can to contribute to this great defense.”

Reed signed on March 22, a week into the start of free agency.

“When I heard they were interested, I wanted to kind of hold off on everything I was doing and see if I could get in,” Reed said. “It is a great defense. I did want to be a part of it.”

NFC North Insiders

Get ready for the 2022 NFL season with our 12-part NFC North Insiders series, with stories running every Saturday and Sunday until training camp. The series will conclude this weekend with our all-NFC North teams.

Part 1: Team MVPs for each team on both sides of the ball

Part 2: The biggest addition and loss for each team

Part 3: Most overrated player for each team

Part 4: Most underrated player for each team

Part 5: Best-case scenarios

Part 6: Worst-case scenarios

Part 7: Players most likely to surprise

Part 8: Players most likely to disappoint

Part 9: Biggest remaining question

Part 10: Most important rookies

Part 11: All-NFC North offense (coming Saturday)

Part 12: All-NFC North defense (coming Sunday)

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jameis Winston Video Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jameis Winston looks more than prepared to serve as a veteran leader for his New Orleans Saints team ahead of the 2022 season. On Tuesday, a clip of Winston giving a speech to his teammates went viral on social media. "It's going to be some instances when we have setbacks....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Daughter Of NFL Legend Brett Favre

Brittany Favre, the daughter of Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, is currently a contestant on ABC's Claim to Fame. On this Monday's episode, Favre revealed her identity. She also admit that she's a natural competitor like her father. "My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his...
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Drew Brees Explains Why He's No Longer Working for NBC Sports

Drew Brees will not be seen on NBC Sports this year. The New York Post recently reported that the former NFL quarterback will not return to the network as an analyst. Pete Bevacqua, the chairman of NBC Sports, confirmed the news when speaking to the Associated Press, saying Brees wanted to spend more time with his family.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Randall Cunningham Steps Down From Job

On Wednesday afternoon, a former NFL quarterback stepped down from his role with the Las Vegas Raiders. In a statement posted to Facebook, Randall Cunningham stepped down as the team's chaplain after two seasons. Although he never played for the organization, he played at UNLV and became a minister in the city after his playing career ended.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers Veteran Tryout News

With training camp almost here, the Green Bay Packers are doing some last-minute shopping. It has been reported that Green Bay tried out veteran wideout John Brown. There's no indication that a deal will get done though. Brown bounced around the NFL last season, spending time with the Las Vegas...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Video

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson might be known for their football coverage, but their golf games aren't bad, either. The popular NFL reporters and podcast co-hosts were recently on vacation together. Andrews and Thompson showed off their driving skills on the golf course. NFL fans were impressed. "This is awesome!!"...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Made Notable Signing On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New England Patriots made an interesting addition to their roster. The Patriots reportedly signed former USFL standout Jeremiah Pharms Jr. He played professionally for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL where he showcased his talents. His agent confirmed the news to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The 33rd Team
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Reportedly Landed Interesting Post-Football Job

Just a few months ago, there was speculation on whether or not Drew Brees would return to NBC for another year. Following the speculation, Brees released a short statement on Twitter. In it, he joked that he might start training for the pickleball tour. "Despite speculation from media about my...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Prominent College Football Coach

Shannon Sharpe isn't buying what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was selling at SEC Media Day regarding NIL. Earlier today, Smart expressed his reservations about how the NIL system is currently working, particularly the "reverse system" of younger players and incoming freshmen making more than established older guys. "You could...
ATHENS, GA
AllSteelers

Former Steelers WR Charles Johnson Dead at 50

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Charles Johnson has died at the age of 50, according to North Carolina's CBS 17 and confirmed by Johnson's former teammates. The cause of death is still unknown. Johnson was drafted 17th overall by the Steelers in 1994. He spent five years in Pittsburgh, recording...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reveals Extremely Hot College Quarterback Take

During this Wednesday's episode of SEC Now, Tim Tebow and the rest of the crew discussed which team in the conference has the most to replace in 2022. Tebow picked Ole Miss in large part because of the notable change at quarterback. The days of Matt Corral running Lane Kiffin's offense are officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Packers Work Out Veteran Receiver, Rookie Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers, who have one open roster spot with training camp just a week away, worked out veteran receiver John Brown, according to multiple reports. Brown, a third-round pick out of Pittsburg State by the Arizona Cardinals, has 320 receptions for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons.
GREEN BAY, WI
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy