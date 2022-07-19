ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFF Links Broncos to Free Agent LB Anthony Hitchens

By Zack Kelberman
 3 days ago

Despite handing big money to Randy Gregory and using a premium draft pick on Nik Bonitto, despite bringing back Josey Jewell and importing Alex Singleton, the national consensus on the Denver Broncos indicates a hole still exists in their revamped linebacker corps.

Solutions to fill said hole have varied — from trading for Vikings LB Eric Kendricks to re-signing former Broncos leading tackler Alexander Johnson. Neither of which materialized as of this writing.

But there's a third, courtesy of Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed, who submitted that Denver adds ex-Chiefs veteran Anthony Hitchens, an unrestricted free agent.

"The Broncos have yet to re-sign Alexander Johnson, so he’s available, as well. Denver ranked 20th in Seth Galina's linebacker unit rankings," Kyed wrote on June 29.

Heading into his age-30 campaign, Hitchens has tallied 685 combined tackles (410 solo; 38 for loss), 26 quarterback hits, and 5.5 sacks across eight NFL seasons — 119 games altogether. A 2014 fourth-round selection, the Iowa product began his career with the Dallas Cowboys before joining Kansas City in 2018.

Hitchens was a full-time starter each of the last four years though hasn't recorded a sack since 2019. The Super Bowl LIV champion is strictly a run-stopping, off-ball defender whom PFF graded as the No. 53 LB among 87 qualifiers.

While Hitchens certainly could help Denver on early downs, the same roadblock exists for him as other would-be additions: the club has de-emphasized inside linebacker under new defensive boss Ejiro Evero, who's content to roll into training camp with Jewell, Singleton, and Jonas Griffith topping the depth chart.

Perhaps the Broncos take a flier if they were to suffer an injury at the position later this summer. But until a crisis point is reached ...

