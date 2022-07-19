ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Stars in Ricky And Morty Sketch For Adidas Boot Reveal

By Alex Caddick
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been a leading ambassador for Adidas for numerous years now, especially since his enjoying world-class form after signing for Liverpool, he has now featured in a collaboration with both Adidas and Ricky and Morty to unveil a new slime-inspired football boot.

'The Egyptian King' recently signed a new contract to remain at Anfield for three more years, a deal many feels is deserved due to his tremendous output since being signed by Jurgen Klopp in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487qVW_0gl7VpGC00
IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Salah has also been a role model for the Muslim community too, accomplishing many things in both sport and his charitable endeavours, now Adidas will be looking to use Mo Salah's wide appeal once more as they promote their new football boot.

Mohamed Salah appears in virtual form as he enters the Rick and Morty universe, playing alongside the character Morty who models the new Adidas X Speedportal, in a trademark slime green.

Featuring alongside Mohamed Salah in the Sketch is Arsenal Women's and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema, who is also an ambassador for Adidas. Miedema won the Women's Super League back in 2018-19 with the gunners.

The Adidas website describes the boots as "Put your feet firmly on the ground with a pair of Adidas X football boots. Built to harness your energy and turn it into the speed that you need to excel, adidas x are a revelation in pitch technology."

Then further adding "The X Speedportal is made for players with more than just speed at their disposal. The speedframe, stability system and speedskin combine to connect your mind, body and boot so you can unlock speed in all dimensions."

Liverpool next play on Thursday the 21st of July, when they take on RB Leipzig in another pre-season friendly. Mohamed Salah is expected to feature, potentially modelling the new Adidas X Speedportal boots.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sadio Mane beats ex-Liverpool team-mate Mo Salah to African Player of the Year award following Senegal's Cup of Nations success, with the Bayern Munich forward winning the prestigious prize for second time

Sadio Mane was named African Footballer of Year on Thursday after a season in which he kicked the winning penalty for Senegal as they claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations title and repeated the feat when they secured World Cup qualification. Mane finished ahead of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah,...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muslim#The Women S Super League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool stars jet off to Germany for pre-season clash with RB Leipzig and Austrian training camp... but leave injured Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at home as duo battle to be fit for the start of the season

Liverpool flew out for their final pre-season trip on Thursday, but there was no sign of injured duo Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ahead of matches against RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg. The likes of Mohammed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were spotted boarding the club's private jet to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Bremer joins Juventus, Man City open talks for Cucurella, Dybala unveiled at Roma, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gleison Bremer joins Juventus as the Italian club wins the race against Inter Milan, who are now working to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester City are set to open talks with Brighton for the transfer of Cucurella, as Zinchenko leaves the club to join Arsenal. Let's get to latest:
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy