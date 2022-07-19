Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Stars in Ricky And Morty Sketch For Adidas Boot Reveal

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been a leading ambassador for Adidas for numerous years now, especially since his enjoying world-class form after signing for Liverpool, he has now featured in a collaboration with both Adidas and Ricky and Morty to unveil a new slime-inspired football boot.

'The Egyptian King' recently signed a new contract to remain at Anfield for three more years, a deal many feels is deserved due to his tremendous output since being signed by Jurgen Klopp in 2017.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Salah has also been a role model for the Muslim community too, accomplishing many things in both sport and his charitable endeavours, now Adidas will be looking to use Mo Salah's wide appeal once more as they promote their new football boot.

Mohamed Salah appears in virtual form as he enters the Rick and Morty universe, playing alongside the character Morty who models the new Adidas X Speedportal, in a trademark slime green.

Featuring alongside Mohamed Salah in the Sketch is Arsenal Women's and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema, who is also an ambassador for Adidas. Miedema won the Women's Super League back in 2018-19 with the gunners.

The Adidas website describes the boots as "Put your feet firmly on the ground with a pair of Adidas X football boots. Built to harness your energy and turn it into the speed that you need to excel, adidas x are a revelation in pitch technology."

Then further adding "The X Speedportal is made for players with more than just speed at their disposal. The speedframe, stability system and speedskin combine to connect your mind, body and boot so you can unlock speed in all dimensions."

Liverpool next play on Thursday the 21st of July, when they take on RB Leipzig in another pre-season friendly. Mohamed Salah is expected to feature, potentially modelling the new Adidas X Speedportal boots.

