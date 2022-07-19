Fundraiser luncheon planned to support Miranda Hill Scholarship Fund

NEWPORT—A special fundraiser luncheon to support the Miranda Genese Hill Scholarship Fund will be held on Friday, July 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.

The meal for the event will consist of a pulled pork platter with two sandwiches, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert and a bottle of water for $10. A raffle will be held during the luncheon with multiple items up for grabs.

Several specific packages have been specially curated to peak the interest of all those attending the luncheon. All of the donated items in each of the packages feature a value of $500.

Antique radios, barn wood furniture, a .22 revolver with handmade case, home decor items, gift baskets and a very special Vols package will be on display and will go home with lucky winners.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $25. The raffle is scheduled to begin at around 1:15 p.m. that afternoon. There are three locations where individuals that plan to attend the luncheon can pick up tickets for the event and raffle.

Those locations are Joe’s Sporting Goods, Rocky Top Grafix and First Horizon Bank. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event at the church. Takeout orders will be taken for those who do not wish to attend the luncheon. Delivery is available to locals with a minimum of 10 orders. To schedule a local delivery, call 423-415-9901.

Also available for purchase are positions on the placemats that will be used for the luncheon. The spots are prime advertising locations for local businesses and political candidates alike.

The Miranda Genese Hill Scholarship Fund and all donations made fall under the 501©(3) nonprofit status as designated by the Internal Revenue Code. Multiple graduating seniors from across Cocke County have received the scholarship in the late Hill’s name to help them further their education.

Please come out and support the fund, that benefits local students and honors Hill’s legacy.