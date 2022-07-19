ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber to relaunch world tour after Ramsay Hunt diagnosis

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) — Justin Bieber is relaunching his “Justice” tour, more than a month after saying he had been sidelined by a Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

A representative for the “Ghost” singer confirmed that Bieber’s international tour would resume on July 31 in Italy, Variety reported Tuesday .

Bieber is poised to perform at stops in Europe, South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

The 28-year-old performer revealed last month in an Instagram post that he had partial facial paralysis as a result of the syndrome, a disorder that affects the facial nerves near one ear.

UNC doctor explains what’s causing Justin Bieber’s condition

“This is pretty serious, as you can see,” Bieber told fans.

“I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body is telling me I’ve got to slow down,” he said at the time, announcing that several North American tour dates — including stops in Washington, New York, Philadelphia and Boston, among others — would be postponed.

