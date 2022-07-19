ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Police Chief addresses recent rash of violent crime

WATN Local Memphis
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis held a news conference, urging everyone to work for solutions to the recent rash of violent crime...

sageseeker
2d ago

same old story in Memphis, always juveniles committing the most violent crime stemming from a broken juvenile court system that is a perpetual revolving door. little animals need to be put in the barn for a few years. still will be flithy animals when they come out of the barn.

WREG

Man fires shot, causes crash in North Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after police say he fired a shot at his child’s mother and caused a crash in North Memphis. Police say at around 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired at Chelsea Avenue and Warford Street. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crew shot at while renovating house in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a convicted killer is back behind bars, accused of shooting at a construction crew renovating a house in southeast Memphis. It happened Wednesday night in the 5100 block of Flanders Avenue. The street is just off Winchester, behind Greater Community Temple COGIC. Police said three men working on the house […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

TBI investigating after violent West Tennessee arrest goes viral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a violent arrest from Oakland, Tennessee after going viral. It started as a traffic stop and turned into a whole lot more after police said Brandon Calloway refused to pull over. They chased him to his family’s home, where things only got worse. Fayette […]
OAKLAND, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Child in critical condition after shooting at Memphis McDonald's

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after a child was shot at a McDonald’s along Poplar Avenue, not far from the Central Library. Officers were called to the scene in the 2900 block of Poplar Avenue near Tillman about 10:45 a.m. Friday. They said a juvenile was found and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man on bicycle fires shots at victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man on a bicycle fired shots while chasing after a person. On July 19, 2022, at around 7:10 p.m. officers respond to a call about a shooting on Hudson street. The officers arrived at the scene where the victim had been shot. A video showed...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man accused of impersonating a lawyer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of impersonating a lawyer and scamming clients out of thousands appeared in court Thursday. According to the arrest affidavit, 52-year-old Paul Springer was illegally acting as an attorney for years. He’s charged with theft of property, impersonating a professional and unlawful practice. Police say he was hired and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
#Memphis Police#Violent Crime#Mpd#Mid South
WATN Local Memphis

$12,000 reward offered in decade-old double murder cold case

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help in a decade-old double murder in East Memphis. A $12,000 reward is being offered in the cold case. It happened shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 26, 2012. Memphis Police were called to a shooting at 65 East Yates Road, South, where they found Anthony Conte, 26, and Robert Schmidt, 30, shot to death inside a home.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

'Red light is flashing': Memphis youth intervention mentors taking on surge of teenagers charged with violent crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On a day where two teenagers appeared in Shelby County Juvenile Court on carjacking related charges, those with Memphis' youth intervention group '901 Bloc Squad' conceded the challenges but welcomed the opportunities in a year where charges involving guns and violence with Memphis teenagers are at levels never seen before.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates 30 vehicle break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating at least 30 vehicle break-ins overnight. According to MPD, it happened around 3 a.m. at the Holiday Inn off of Shelby Oaks Drive. The string of break-ins comes just after MPD launched a task force aimed at combating car thefts...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 charged after shots fired at women, child in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our Gun Safe Memphis coverage remains focused on seeing and getting results. Today, we went to an apartment complex where police said an argument turned violent – spilling gunfire into the streets. Three people were later arrested, and people living in the complex told WREGs they are willing to be part of the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$12K reward offered for information in Memphis cold case

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis and Shelby County Crime Stoppers are offering a $12,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in a 2012 homicide. Investigators say on July 26, 2012, police responded to a shooting on South East Yates Road, and found Anthony Conte, 26, and Robert Schmidt, 30, dead inside the home.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting in East Memphis, police say. MPD responded to the shooting around midnight on the 1400 block of Oak Ridge Drive. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any...
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

15-year-old charged with murder of Memphis faith leader, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy is one of two teenagers who were arrested after a Memphis faith leader was shot to death in Whitehaven Monday evening. The gunfire erupted during a carjacking on Whitehaven Lane around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, July 18, according to Memphis Police. Family and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis local news

