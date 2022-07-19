ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Road Trippin': Return to Tulsa! Music recording history comes to life at The Church Studio

Cover picture for the articleFor Tulsans, The Church Studio is a local landmark. Made famous by Leon Russell,...

CBS Austin

Road Trippin': Return to Tulsa! A tribute to a music legend at The Bob Dylan Center

Located in the heart of downtown Tulsa in the vibrant arts district, you'll find the Bob Dylan Center. It's 29,000sf and contains more than 100,000 artifacts, but just as impressive is the creative spirit that is housed here. Bob Dylan is a man who is well known for his music, but here, visitors will learn so much more. Trevor Scott learns more about the journey that brought the Bob Dylan Center to Tulsa and what they hope to teach people about this legendary musician.
TULSA, OK
CBS Austin

Road Trippin': Return to Tulsa! Watch the full show now!

Trevor Scott is taking you Road Trippin' to explore the vibrant arts and culture scene in Tulsa! Take a deep dive into Bob Dylan’s life at the stunning new Bob Dylan Center, experience music recording history at The Church Studio, explore a food paradise at Mother Road Market, learn how Maggie's Music Box is keeping live music in the spotlight, check-in for the ultimate stay at Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios on 66 and The Outsiders House Museum "Greaser Hideout" Airbnb and so much MORE!
TULSA, OK
CBS Austin

Road Trippin': Return to Tulsa! Stay the night in a retro cosmic crash pad or hip hideaway

If you're looking for a unique place to stay in Tulsa, you can't book better than these one-of-a-kind experiences! Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios on 66 is now also home to Buck's Cosmic Crash Pad, a retro Airbnb dripping in nostalgia. For fans of "The Outsiders" cult classic film who want to 'Stay Gold", The Greaser Hideout is like stepping into the film and back in time. Trevor Scott checks out both spots to see what specials stays await!
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Z94

The ‘World’s Largest Totem Pole’ Is An Oklahoma Original

For some unknown reason, people still refer to Oklahoma as a 'flyover' state. That somewhat bugs me. It's not that I'm one of those people that think their state is superior to any other, I just see things for what they really are. If anything, Oklahoma is a roadside attraction state that allows travelers the opportunity to see some really wild and unique things.
OKLAHOMA STATE
sapulpatimes.com

Bristow Western Heritage Days Festival kicks off with Longhorn cattle drive on Historic Route 66

BRISTOW, Okla.- On Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Bristow Western Heritage Days Festival kicks off with a longhorn cattle drive down Main Street, Historic Route 66. Beginning at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the festival includes food trucks, live music, a beer tent, carnival rides, craft vendors, exhibitors, a climbing wall, boutique shopping, activities, a petting zoo, inflatables and entertainment. The Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard from Ft. Riley is visiting and festival goers can meet and greet the soldiers and the Army horses.
BRISTOW, OK
Leon Russell
Trevor Scott
publicradiotulsa.org

Getting to know Paws In Need Tulsa, a nonprofit providing comfort and care to our community's homeless animal population

On this installment of ST, we learn about Paws In Need Tulsa, or PINT, which is a local, volunteer-run nonprofit that raises funds for homeless animals. The funds PINT raises, per its website, help to cover "veterinary expenses, foster supplies, boarding, public awareness and education, [and also] helping homeless dogs and cats escape neglect, abuse, and euthanasia mainly via transport to states [in the northern U.S.] without pet overpopulation issues." Our guests are Andrea Kyle, the founder and president of PINT, and Kerstin Henry, a PINT volunteer, who tell us about the important work this organization does for the Tulsa area's four-legged inhabitants. They also tells us about an all-ages "Rock & Rescue" fundraiser for PINT that will happen at Cain's Ballroom on July 31st.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Drum Corps International members rehearse in dangerous heat ahead of anticipated performance

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tuesday night, Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium will host nine elite drum corps competing in the Drum Corps International (DCI) Summer Tour. This week’s performance sets the stage for the 2022 World Championship Final scheduled in Indianapolis next month. Tuesday’s performance marks the first time that full competitions have been held since 2019, before the pandemic.
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Intense heat in Tulsa affecting pool chemicals

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma summers can get incredibly hot. Tuesday is forecasted to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temps possibly getting to 110 degrees. If cooling off in the pool is part of your plans today, experts are warning of a danger possibly lurking in your backyard. Pool operators say it's now so hot and has been for several consecutive days, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance in many swimming pools.
TULSA, OK
moderncampground.com

Lazydays Completes Acquisition of Dave’s Claremore RV

In a move that expands its Oklahoma presence, Lazydays RV announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of Dave’s Claremore RV. Lazydays’ latest acquisition is located in Claremore, Oklahoma, near Tulsa on historic Route 66 and Interstate 44. The purchase makes the company’s fifth acquired or greenfield...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Body found near shopping center in Sand Springs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs Police Department recovered a body near East 2nd Street and Washington Avenue. The body of a 27-year-old man was found around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. No suspicious activity is suspected, officers say. Police say they believe the body wasn't there very long, possibly overnight.

