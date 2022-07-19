John Charles Burton, 80, Hillsboro

Della M. Keller, 85, of Hillsboro died July 19, 2022, in Festus. Mrs. Keller was a factory worker for H & R Electronics before she retired. She enjoyed going to Goose Creek Lake, four-wheeling, poker runs, gun smoke and spending time with friends and family. Born June 10, 1937, in Cadet, she was the daughter of the late Gertrude M. Pollite and Melvin A. Portell.
Arlene F. DeGonia, 86, of Hillsboro died July 17, 2022. Mrs. DeGonia graduated from Festus High School with honors and from Southeast Missouri State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. She was a teacher for two years at Hillsboro High School and 33 years for the Crystal City School District, where she taught elementary and middle school students, spending most of her years as a first-grade teacher. She coached junior high volleyball for more than 18 years. In 2021, she was inducted into the Crystal City School District's Hall of Fame. She was a member of the Arnold Church of Christ and enjoyed attending Twin City Church of Christ, where she was a member of the Ladies’ Tuesday Bible Study class. She was a member of the Twin City Area Optimist Club for more than 20 years as well as the Missouri Retired Teachers Association, the Jefferson County Area Retired Educators, Friends of the Festus Library and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Alumni Volunteer Echelon. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family and friends and for two years in a row, was recognized for visiting all the Missouri state parks and historic sites. She also enjoyed jewelry-making, painting, rock hunting, singing in community choral groups and spending time with friends, classmates and past students. Born Nov. 25, 1935, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Verna (Govero) and Gilbert Simms.
Richard Leo Ebel, 82, of Festus died July 19, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Ebel served in the U.S. Navy. He retired as the director of an aerospace company in California. Born Aug. 17, 1939, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Anna (Fingerhut) and Charles Ebel.
Robert Wayne Stewart, 65, of Perryville died July 11, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Stewart worked as a truck driver. Born July 22, 1956, in California, he was the son of Mary Stewart. He is survived by his fiancee: Kristi Whitis of Perryville; three sons: Robert W. Bailey of Phoenix,...
Donald Eugene Bay Sr., 87, of Festus died July 17, 2022, at his home. Mr. Bay served in the Coast Guard as a Chief Warrant Officer III, and he was a member of the Chief Warrant and Warrant Officers Association. He was president of the Water District 5 board and a trustee for the McKee Farms Subdivision for 20 years. He was a member of the Plattin United Methodist Church and a chairperson for the United Methodist Men. Born July 27, 1934, in Irondale, he was the son of the late Lois (Nelson) and John Monroe Bay.
Judy V. Oker, 75, of De Soto died July 19, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Oker was a homemaker. Born Feb. 27, 1947, in Valles Mines, she was the daughter of the late Ilene (Huskey) Bannister and Lloyd J. Danback. Her stepfather: Paul Bannister; and a stepmother: Alice Fay (Bourbon) Danback also preceded her in death.
Kenneth “David” Wolfe, 58, of De Soto died July 18, 2022, at Baisch Nursing Home in De Soto. Mr. Wolfe served in the Army National Guard for 12 years. He and loved spending time with his family, and he enjoyed bowling. He also was a huge NASCAR fan. Born Aug. 3, 1963, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Barbara (Allen) and Charles K. Wolfe.
Cheryl Ann (Riney) Morgan, 68, Hazelwood, formerly of Crystal City died June 20, 2022. Mrs. Morgan graduated from Crystal City High School, attended Jefferson College and received a bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State University in 2019. She enjoyed teaching children and volunteered a lot of time to tutoring children. She had strong faith and enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Born June 7, 1954, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Hortense (Marshall) and Printon Riney.
Austin Lee Terry, 54, of Arnold died July 17, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Terry was a salesman for Brewer's Flooring Co. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Arnold and an avid bike rider who loved to go on hikes and adventures with his family. Born Nov. 3, 1967, in St. Louis, he was the son of Judy (Lee) and Robert Terry of south St. Louis County.
The coffee will be hot, the doughnuts sweet and the entertainment on point at the West Side Senior Expo, coming back on Wednesday, July 27, after a two-year absence. Sponsored by Leader Publications, the event is slated for 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 27, at Northwest High School, 6005 Cedar Hill Road, near Hwy. 30 in Cedar Hill.
Jefferson County Fair, 5-11 p.m., plus 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday; 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday; and 3-9 p.m. Sunday, at Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 10349 Business 21, in Hillsboro. Admission: $15 per person and free for those 10 and younger and military members. Special pass and ride armbands available. Parking is free and shuttles from Hillsboro Schools campus available. Festivities include motorsports, live music, carnival rides, children's activities and more.
Rita M. Gassaway, 76, of Arnold died July 16, 2022. Ms. Gassaway was a single mom and worked as a credit analyst at Venture and retired at 62 to become a full-time caregiver to her son, who had multiple sclerosis. She also was a professional singer, performing in St. Louis with the Contours and the Meteors. She enjoyed spending time with family and her granddog, Ally; dining out; and watching movies. Born July 2, 1946, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Robert Zurbriggen.
A House Springs woman was seriously injured today, July 21, in an accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle on I-270 south of Hwy. 21 in south St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:44 a.m., Anwar J. Jacobs, 44, of Mobile, Ala., was driving a 2012...
There is a good chance that someone from Jefferson County met Dick Conant, the “Riverman.” And it’s absolutely certain if they did, they would remember him. The subject of a new book by Ben McGrath, Riverman, An American Oddysey, Conant paddled the length of the Mississippi River and many other streams in North America.
The Republican Party’s Aug. 2 primary election for District 114 in the Missouri House of Representatives features a veteran Jefferson County politician against a political newcomer. Ken Waller, the current Jefferson County Clerk who also has been elected County Executive and Treasurer, is running against Ann Moloney. The District...
(The Center Square) – Hours after St. Louis Democrat Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill allocating $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for logistical support to access abortion, Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit and a preliminary injunction to stop it. The St....
Victoria Goad James is seeking election to a seat she has filled since June 2021 when she was chosen to complete the final year of Jim Terry’s four-year term. Terry resigned as the District 7 representative in May 2021. James will be challenged for the seat by Bob Tullock,...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 6900 block of Duckworth Lane in House Springs. Items worth about $455 were stolen during the incident, authorities reported. A woman said her father had lived in the home but had died, and she was...
A 44-year-old Fenton man was arrested after he was found in a wooded area near an Imperial intersection where Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered a stolen pickup. Surveillance footage from a nearby home allegedly showed the man driving the pickup before it was recovered, authorities reported. On July...
Jefferson County residents will elect a different Collector of Revenue for the first time since 1986, when Beth Mahn won the first of nine four-year terms, outlasting her predecessor, Earl Toulouse, who retired after 30 years. When Mahn stepped down in September 2020 because of health reasons – she died...
