ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Kwik Trip cuts ribbon for largest La Crosse store, on Ward Avenue

By Brad Williams
wizmnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been called the Taj Mahal of Kwik Trips, but at the real Taj Mahal, you’re not likely to hear polkas. An accordion player was performing near the bananas and the Glazer donuts at La Crosse’s newest Kwik Trip store on Ward Avenue, during its ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday — although...

www.wizmnews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wizmnews.com

While La Crosse waits until 2024 for another airshow, EAA fly-in happens all next week in Oshkosh

A year ago, La Crosse saw its first air show since 2014, highlighted by the F-35 and the Blue Angels. There won’t be another one for two more years. In the meantime, however, over the next week, beginning Monday, a bit more than than an airshow — quite a bit — takes place in Oshkosh with the 69th annual EAA AirVenture fly-in at Wittman Regional Airport.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New owners hoping to revamp La Crosse’s Rivoli Theatre

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the oldest businesses in downtown La Crosse is getting a new lease on life thanks to a change in management. Jonathan Gelatt and his two siblings purchased the more than 100-year-old Rivoli Theatre earlier this year, making a transition from patrons to owners.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holmen, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
La Crosse, WI
Lifestyle
wizmnews.com

Accommodating drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians proving difficult

It can be difficult to accommodate both motorists and bicyclists and pedestrians when building new roads. Let’s hope they do better than what we’ve seen so far. It makes sense when building roads to make it easier for pedestrians to safely cross the streets, and for bicyclists to have a place to ride free from cars. But the city of La Crosse’s effort to do so didn’t turn out so well on Second Street. The road was reconfigured as part of the expansion of the La Crosse Center, and as a result it is hard to tell just where you are supposed to drive. The lane heading north between Jay and State is so narrow that drivers typically have to cross the center line just to have enough room to drive, while the southbound lane features a bike lane as wide as the lane for cars. Many drivers have been confused by the lane markings, and drive south in the bike lane. The city is currently redoing some other major roads, including La Crosse Street and Green Bay Street. And once again, consideration will be given to pedestrians and bicyclists. Let’s hope that when that work is done there will be room for cyclists without having to make drivers cross the center line to avoid hitting the cars parked on the side of the roads.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Food#Food Banks
Sasquatch 107.7

Wabasha County Crash Injures Rochester Man

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was injured following a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Tyler Bale was westbound on Hwy. 60 east of Zumbro Falls around 8:15 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail at County Rd. 13. Bale was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
winonapost.com

How to navigate new roundabout

The first of four new roundabouts in Winona is expected to open sometime next week, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Following months of road work, MnDOT contractors are putting on the finishing touches on a new roundabout at the intersection of highways 61 and 43, meaning some Winonans might have to brush up on their roundabout-driving skills.
WINONA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse police seek public’s help to investigate shots fired Sunday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Police Department is seeking the public’s help in connection with reports of shots fired early Sunday. Police responded to complaints of shots being fired at about 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Winnebago Street. Several callers to the Emergency Dispatch Center reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. Officers discovered spent shell...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse teachers react to receiving 2% pay raise from school district

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Teachers in the School District of La Crosse are getting a raise this year, just not the one they were hoping for. Monday night, the La Crosse Board of Education voted to give teachers a 2% pay increase as opposed to the 4.7% bump that was requested by the La Crosse Education Association (LEA).
LA CROSSE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Woman Airlifted Following Horse Riding Accident

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders rescued a Rochester woman who was thrown from and kicked by a horse in rural Olmsted County over the weekend. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property northeast of Stewartville in the 8600 block of 43rd Avenue Southeast around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said emergency personnel needed to use a UTV to get to the 42-year-old woman. First responders say she was in and out of consciousness.
ROCHESTER, MN
wizmnews.com

Marijuana legalization discussion on La Crosse County Board agenda Thursday

Marijuana is on the agenda for the La Crosse County Board. Supervisors on Thursday night will be asked to schedule an advisory referendum for November, urging the state to make marijuana legal. A similar referendum in 2018 passed in the county with a 63 percent vote, but the legislature did...
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF CHIMNEY ROCK (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County Tuesday. According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 at 3:57 p.m. a crash occurred on State Road 93 south of County Road VV in the Town of Chimney Rock.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in Buffalo County motorcycle crash Monday

TOWN OF LINCOLN (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Buffalo County. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from Arcadia, were hurt after being thrown from the motorcycle when the man driving it lost control going around a curve.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

52-year-old pulled over in Jackson County for 7th OWI

A Medford, Wisconsin was pulled over Monday for what could be his seventh drunk driving offense, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The 52-year-old was seen swerving between both eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Northfield, before the Wisconsin State Patrol pulled him over near Black River Falls, noting multiple traffic violations.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Law enforcement arrests La Crosse man accused of meth trafficking

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Authorities arrested a La Crosse man Wednesday for maintaining a drug trafficking place at his Rose Street residence. 57-year-old Bryan Fondren is accused of dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place at 1422 Rose Street. According to the criminal complaint, an investigation showed Fondren was part of an operation dealing large amounts of meth with several other individuals. A federal judge indicted one of those individuals named in the complaint, Todd Valentine, on July 13 for his role in the operation.
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy