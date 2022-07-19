ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, PA

Pregnant bison fatally shot on Union City farm; owners seek answers

By Fontaine Glenn
 2 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Two Union City farmers are reeling after finding one of their bison, who was pregnant, shot and killed last week.

What started out as a normal morning last Friday (July 15) turned into a nightmare when one of the owners of the Union City farm found his pregnant bison dead in the pasture.

The owners of the 25-acre Beautiful Beastly Creatures Farm are working with Pennsylvania State Police to find the person responsible.

One of the owners, Lee Miller, was feeding the other 12 bison breakfast when he noticed one was missing.

He then found the pregnant bison in the lower pasture with a bullet hole in its rear end that had gone through its shoulder.

State Police are investigating and say a rifle was used to shoot the bison, causing fatal injuries.

Now, the owners fear for their other animals and fellow farmers.

“It’s scary because you worry about your other animals too and you worry about the neighborhood. We got a lot of farmers around here and it’s tough enough being a farmer without having to worry about somebody killing your livestock,” said Lee and Cindy Miller, owners, Beautiful Beastly Creatures Farm.

The Millers tell us a security company is coming on Wednesday to install cameras throughout the entire property in hopes this doesn’t happen again.

A cash reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the identity of the person/s involved.

