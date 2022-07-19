ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old girl moves to sue AG Rokita for defamation

By Matt Christy
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poTns_0gl7ShYF00

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — An attorney representing Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who provided an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim , has filed a tort claim against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita — the first step in a defamation lawsuit against Rokita.

“Mr. Rokita’s false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. Bernard in her profession constitute defamation,” said Attorney Kathleen A. DeLaney, who represents Bernard.

Abortion report confirms Indiana doctor followed law after AG vowed investigation

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a cease and desist issued by DeLaney, which was itself a response to Rokita’s continued public comments aimed at Bernard. Rokita went on Fox News on July 13 and called Bernard an “abortion activist acting as a doctor” and said she had a “history of failing to report” and even threatened to go after Bernard’s license.

The Fox News caption underneath Rokita even proclaimed “Doc Failed to Report Abortion Abuse Victim,” the tort claim said.

However, WXIN obtained the report showing that Bernard did file the report as required and filed it within the timeframe required.

DeLaney stated a “simple check” on a government license website even confirms that Dr. Bernard’s license was active with no disciplinary history. Indiana University Health also issued a statement saying they conducted an investigation into Dr. Bernard and found her in compliance with privacy laws.

Ohio man charged in rape that led to 10-year-old getting abortion in Indiana

But despite Rokita and his office being able to obtain this information, Rokita spoke publically in national and local media continuing to vow an investigation into her license and to see if she filed the report.

“Rokita either knew the statements were false or acted with reckless disregard to the truth or falsity of the statements. Mr. Rokita recklessly and/or negligently failed to ascertain whether the statements about Dr. Bernard’s licensure were true or false before making them,” DeLaney said in the tort claim.

DeLaney stated the statements made and continue to be made by Rokita “exceed the general scope of Mr. Rokita’s authority as Indiana’s Attorney General.”

“Given the current political atmosphere in the United States, Mr. Rokita’s comments were intended to heighten public condemnation of Dr. Bernard, who legally provided legitimate medical care,” the tort claim said.

The tort claim filing triggers a 90 investigative period for the state to settle the claim, after which a lawsuit can be filed.

WXIN has reached out to Rokita’s office for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Mysterious dead animal found in Noblesville woman’s backyard

NOBLESVILLE — A Noblesville woman is confused after she stepped into her backyard Tuesday to find a dead animal in which she could not identify. “We found it Tuesday night in our baby pool,” said Michelle Havlik. “Our dog took it out of the pool and dropped it on the ground.”
TODAY.com

Ohio man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled for abortion

In a case that’s garnered national attention, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl in Ohio. The young victim reportedly had to travel from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion after it became illegal in the state following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.July 14, 2022.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
The Week

Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her

The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Defamation Lawsuit#Fox News#Wxin#Indiana University Health
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
FOXBusiness

Southwest flight attendant awarded $5M after firing over abortion stance

A federal jury in Texas has awarded a former Southwest flight attendant more than $5 million after the airline fired her over her stance on abortion in a lawsuit dating back to 2017. The reward in combined compensatory and punitive damages comes after the Transportation Workers Union of America (TWU)...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Senate Republicans axe second taxpayer refund, propose suspending sales tax on residential utilities instead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate Republicans are proposing a bill for the upcoming special session that will throw out Governor Eric Holcomb’s proposed $225 taxpayer refund and instead offer Hoosiers a six-month suspension on sales tax on residential utilities. This suspension would include the 7% sales tax on electricity, water, gas, internet and phone bills. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

THPD: 1 shot in self-defense during dispute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No charges will be filed after a man fired his gun striking another in the leg in Terre Haute Monday afternoon. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, police received a call of a shooting at Greenwood Manor Apartments at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Police say they found the victim and the suspect and the scene was secured. The gunshot victim had been shot in the leg, and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy