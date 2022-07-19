10 Surprises in the Grammy Awards’ ‘Rules and Guidelines’ Handbook

BMG acquired key music interests of Scottish rock band Simple Minds. The agreement, reached with frontman Jim Kerr and guitarist/keyboardist Charlie Burchill, includes publishing rights to over 240 songs across five albums, as well as neighboring rights and royalties from their entire recorded catalog. BMG had previously administered the band’s publishing catalog and, on the label side, released their 2018 album Walk Between Worlds; the company will also release their next studio album, Direction of the Heart, on Oct. 21. According to a press release, the band has sold over 60 million albums, with releases including Sparkle in the Rain (1984), Once Upon a Time (1985), Live in the City of Light (1987), Street Fighting Years (1989) and Glittering Prize 81/92 (1992). Key songs from the group include “Love Song,” “The American,” “Promised You A Miracle,” “Glittering Prize,” “Waterfront,” “Someone Somewhere in Summertime,” “Alive And Kicking” and “Belfast Child.” Their biggest U.S. hit, “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” was written by Keith Forsey, meaning it does not fall under the publishing acquisition, though BMG will collect recorded and neighboring rights royalties for the track.

