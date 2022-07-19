ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Surprises in the Grammy Awards’ ‘Rules and Guidelines’ Handbook

By Paul Grein
Billboard
 3 days ago

One of Harvey Mason jr.'s best innovations since becoming CEO of the Recording Academy is ordering...

www.billboard.com

Harvey Mason Jr.
Harvey Mason
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Single ‘Pressurelicious’ With Future

Hot Girl Summer is heating up, with Megan Thee Stallion announcing on Wednesday (July 20) that she will be dropping her new single, “Pressurelicious” on Friday (July 22). The news of the track, which features Future, was revealed alongside the cover art portraying the “Savage” rapper in a white, full-body mask with her tongue out.
MUSIC
Billboard

Grupo Firme & Banda MS Pay Tribute to Jenni Rivera at 2022 Premios Juventud

Click here to read the full article. The late Jenni Rivera was honored at the 2022 Premios Juventud with a special tribute on the 10th anniversary of the regional Mexican artist’s passing. Genre giants, Grupo Firme and Banda MS, took the stage to honor the chart-topping artist performing her anthems “No Llega el Olvido,” “Ya Lo Sé,” “Basta Ya” and “Inolvidable.” Following the medley, the Jenni Rivera Love Foundation was honored with an Agent of Change Award recognizing its work in aiding women and children who have been victims of abuse and domestic violence. Rivera’s children, Jacqie, Jenicka, Michael and Johnny Rivera,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Chris Welz Named COO at Secretly Distribution

Chris Welz has been promoted to COO at Secretly Distribution, the company tells Billboard. He was previously managing director. In his role as COO, Welz will continue leading Secretly’s global digital and physical operations, building on his numerous successes as managing director. During his time in that position, he built a team of over 60 sales, marketing and operations staff, including divisions for DSP account strategy, digital operations and label services for the company’s artist and management clients. Under his leadership, Secretly also installed project management and digital marketing teams in the U.K. and Europe, while in just the past year the company expanded staff in all departments, invested in new technology and infrastructure for record label partners and ramped up neighboring rights collection, among other feats — all while shepherding releases from indie stars like Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers and Bon Iver.
BUSINESS
Billboard

FaZe Clan Goes Public After Completing SPAC Merger

FaZe Clan, the esports collective and youth culture brand that’s received investment from an array of heavy hitters in the music business, went public on the Nasdaq exchange Wednesday (July 20). The listing follows the completion of FaZe Clan’s special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with 150 Merger Corp.,...
BUSINESS
#Grammy Awards#Handbook#The Recording Academy
Billboard

K. Michelle ‘Scooch’ Secures Her First No. 1 Song: ‘I’m Over-the-Moon Grateful’

K. Michelle checks off a career milestone with her first No. 1 song on any Billboard chart. The singer achieves the feat with “Scooch,” which advances from the runner-up to crown the Adult R&B Airplay list dated July 23. The single, released through No Color No Sound/MNRK, reigns after it added 12% more plays and became the most-played song at U.S. monitored adult R&B stations in the week ending July 17, according to Luminate.
MUSIC
Billboard

Julian Lennon Reveals the Important Reason Why He Changed His Name

The pandemic has changed, and is still changing, many things for all of us. For Julian Lennon, however, that change came in the form of legally changing his name. In an appearance on the Word in Your Ear podcast, the son of the late John Lennon and Cynthia Powell confirmed that he legally changed his name from “John Charles Julian Lennon” to “Julian Charles John Lennon.”
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

After Harry Styles, Which Pop Artist Deserves a College Course? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. Prepare to major in all things Harry Styles! This upcoming spring, the pop star will be the subject of his very first college course at Texas Tech University. Titled “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture,” the class will be taught by Louie Dean Valencia, associate dean of digital history, and will focus on “the political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism.” With the course, Styles becomes the...
COLLEGES
Billboard

Epidemic Sound Sues Meta For $142M, Says Instagram and Facebook Stole Hundreds Of Songs

Seeking more than $140 million in damages and repped by a top law firm, Epidemic says Facebook enabled "exponential" infringement of its music. Meta Platforms Inc. is facing a lawsuit that claims its Facebook and Instagram platforms “intentionally and brazenly” stole hundreds of songs from Swedish production music label Epidemic Sound, encouraging their users to upload more than 50,000 infringing videos every day.
TECHNOLOGY
Billboard

The Deals: BMG Acquires Simple Minds Music Rights, AmazeVR Signs JV with SM Entertainment

BMG acquired key music interests of Scottish rock band Simple Minds. The agreement, reached with frontman Jim Kerr and guitarist/keyboardist Charlie Burchill, includes publishing rights to over 240 songs across five albums, as well as neighboring rights and royalties from their entire recorded catalog. BMG had previously administered the band’s publishing catalog and, on the label side, released their 2018 album Walk Between Worlds; the company will also release their next studio album, Direction of the Heart, on Oct. 21. According to a press release, the band has sold over 60 million albums, with releases including Sparkle in the Rain (1984), Once Upon a Time (1985), Live in the City of Light (1987), Street Fighting Years (1989) and Glittering Prize 81/92 (1992). Key songs from the group include “Love Song,” “The American,” “Promised You A Miracle,” “Glittering Prize,” “Waterfront,” “Someone Somewhere in Summertime,” “Alive And Kicking” and “Belfast Child.” Their biggest U.S. hit, “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” was written by Keith Forsey, meaning it does not fall under the publishing acquisition, though BMG will collect recorded and neighboring rights royalties for the track.
BUSINESS
Billboard

Steve Lacy Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to ‘Bad Habit’

Click here to read the full article. Steve Lacy jumps to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated July 23) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his new single, “Bad Habit.” The song surges from No. 100 to No. 50 in its second week on the Billboard Hot 100 with 9.7 million U.S. streams (up 82%, good for the chart’s top Streaming Gainer award) in the July 8-14 tracking week, according to Luminate. The song is Lacy’s first Hot 100 entry as a soloist. “Bad Habit” concurrently ranks at No. 4 on...
MUSIC
Billboard

Aespa, J-Hope, Mew Suppasit & Bumkey Debut on Hot Trending Songs Chart

Click here to read the full article. J-Hope‘s “More” tallies a second week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated July 23), powered by Twitter. The song leads with 1.8 million Twitter mentions in the July 8-14 tracking week (down 40%), according to Twitter. The song, released July 1, appears on the BTS member’s debut solo album, Jack in the Box, which dropped July 15 and is slated to debut on Billboard‘s charts dated July 30. “More” made J-Hope the second member of BTS to notch a solo No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs. Jimin’s “With You,” with Ha...
MUSIC
Billboard

SoundCloud, Warner Music Group Strike Deal on Fan-Powered Royalties

The agreement means that Warner's artists will shift to a user-centric payment model for royalties earned on the SoundCloud platform. SoundCloud has finalized a deal with Warner Music Group that would allow WMG’s artists with songs on the SoundCloud platform the ability to get paid based on the number of individual users streaming their music, rather than by market share of total streams, sources tell Billboard.
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

J Balvin Receives Agent of Change Award: ‘I Am a Human Being Like Everyone Else Here’

Click here to read the full article. Colombian star J Balvin had been reminiscing about his first-ever appearance at Premios Juventud sharing throwback videos on social media that showed a young Balvin attending the awards show a few years back. The clips he shared teased his return to the latest edition of Premios Juventud where he was the recipient of the Agent of Change Awards at this year’s ceremony which took place for the first time in Puerto Rico. The “Niño Soñador” singer took the stage to accept the honor and give a heartfelt speech. “The love in Puerto Rico feels awesome,”...
MUSIC

