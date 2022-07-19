ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Spot Major Continuity Issue With Joe Reagan’s Age

By Shelby Scott
 2 days ago
Given the longevity of CBS’s Blue Bloods, dedicated fans are sure to spot a continuity error every now and then. Amid the wait for Blue Bloods Season 13, fans believe they’ve spotted the biggest continuity error in the show’s running. And it surrounds a character that fans never actually met.

As longtime fans of the drama know, Blue Bloods surrounds the Reagan family, a collective of New York City law enforcement workers. Each episode sees the characters battle both professional and personal problems on a week-to-week basis. The series patriarch is Tom Selleck‘s Frank Reagan. Frank is the father to the drama’s other three leading characters, Danny, Jamie, and Erin Reagan. Danny, played by actor and musician Donnie Wahlberg, is one of NYC’s detectives. Jamie worked primarily as a police officer before submitting for a detective’s position as well. Meanwhile, one of the major plots heading into season 13 sees Bridget Moynahan‘s character Erin Reagan running for DA.

Aside from Danny, Jamie, and Erin, Frank Reagan actually boasted one more son, Joe Reagan. Blue Bloods fans never actually met Joe because the series’ timeline begins soon after his murder. Given his non-physical role in the show, it’s strange that one of Blue Bloods‘ biggest continuity errors centers on him. However, a previous Reddit thread reveals Joe’s age is hotly debated.

Tom Selleck’s ‘Blue Bloods’ Character Has Repeatedly Deemed Joe Reagan His ‘Oldest’

Within the context of Blue Bloods, the order of Frank Reagan’s children is supposed to be Joe, Danny, Erin, then Jamie. However, thanks to an insightful Reddit thread, fans have discovered that, logically, the Reagan children’s order is anything but.

As Express reminds us, Frank Reagan’s oldest son Joe was born on June 6th, 1977. The outlet featured a photo of the fictional character’s tombstone. However, taking to social media, one fan began, “He [Joe] was often referred to as the bridge between Danny and Jamie, as such it made sense that he was one of the middle children.” They referenced further proof in Joe’s headstone.

The Redditor added, “Erin celebrated her 40th birthday, placing her date of birth in November of 1975 making her 19 months older than Joe.”

The continuity error is even more complicated though. The same fan continued, “It was previously referenced, in Season One and Season Two, that Danny is approximately two years older than Erin, as such, the order of Reagan children would be: Danny, Erin, Joe, and Jamie.”

Nevertheless, the extremely knowledgable Blue Bloods fan emphasized that Frank Reagan has called Joe his “oldest” child on multiple occasions. They said, “the latest version of this places Joe 19 months older than Danny.”

Unsurprisingly, as per the outlet, that order doesn’t work out either. If that were the case, then the Reagans’ only daughter Erin would have given birth to her child Nicky at just 15 years old.

Regardless of the birth date confusion, Blue Bloods continues to run with that Joe Reagan is the oldest Reagan sibling. Interestingly, that’s despite that the show’s official CBS “About” page states Danny is actually the oldest.

